YouTube Gold: 2011’s One Shining Moment

Duke’s 2010 win over Butler was electrifying enough to schedule a regular-season rematch the following year. Duke won with relative ease 82-70, but lost star freshman Kyrie Irving to a freak injury. He would miss most of the rest of the season, returning at the end. But it was too late to rebuild the team and instead of an undefeated season - Irving was that good, that important - Duke lost in the Sweet Sixteen.

The 2011 One Shining Moment in the end was about UConn as Jim Calhoun won his third national championship.

The annual video feature starts with four cheerleader shots followed by UConn dancing in a pre-game huddle.

A Cute Kid Shot (CKS) follows with a young child wearing a pom-pom then the UConn Dance Team gets a second shot. Then it’s a fan dancing and the UConn cheerleaders. Foreshadowing!

Then another team dancing, an excited fan looming over the camera, a shot of Michigan fans dancing in the stands, another cheerleaders and some happy dancing feet from Marquette. That’s a good spot to focus on the video revolution: you can nearly see the tread on the Nikes and the jump man logo is unmistakeable.

Then it’s on to another cheerleader and Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried with a fist pump before Richmond does the same dance that UConn did. Then one more cheerleader, some floor slapping from another group of cheerleaders, followed by a close shot of a fist bump. And all of that in :24 before the jump ball scene.

Right after that, a guy is locked in on defense but then he makes direct eye contact with the camera. UConn’s Kemba Walker gets the first part of “running for your life,” followed by UNC’s Kendall Marshall. Jimmer Fredette gets the “shooting star” line and he was so good they didn’t even show him shooting, just acknowledging the crowd’s appreciation.

San Diego State’s Steve Fisher consoles a player then Calhoun hugs (we think) Walker. Kentucky’s Josh Harrelson appears to disagree with a call before Duke’s Kyle Singler strips Arizona’s Derrick Williams from behind at “just how hard you worked.”

West Virginia’s Kevin Jones and Dalton Pepper celebrate with a semi chest bump and then we get Walker again with a fist pump at “now it shows.”

His Morehead State teammates pull a thrilled Faried off the floor after upsetting Louisville then Wisconsin’s Mike Bruesewitz hits a big shot in a win over Kansas State.

Butler’s Andrew Smith celebrates the win over Florida to get back to the Final Four. Just five years later, he would die of cancer.

His Temple teammates engulf Juan Fernandez after a buzzer beater over Penn State then Arizona’s Lamont Jones comes to kiss the camera, perhaps after knocking Duke out.

Then Wildcat Derrick Williams throws down a tremendous dunk against Duke before a buzzer beater is wide right at the “time is short” line.

Texas A&M’s David Loubeau inbounds then we get two crying players at “the blinking of an eye” spot followed by three scenes of frustration before two Asheville Bulldogs bring the theme of triumph back. And then Butler’s Brad Stevens, famously reserved on the sideline, charges into his team in the locker room, presumably after getting back to the Final Four. VCU also celebrates making it. Then Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger roars in victory before Michigan’s Darius Morris whips a beautiful behind the back pass to Stu Douglass for a pretty fast break basket.

Richmond’s Dan Geriot, VCU’s Shaka Smart and West Virginia’s Kevin Jones share the “knew you were alive” moment before an Arizona and Kentucky player get the “beat of your heart” spot.

An unidentified player attempts to go between Villanova’s Antonio Peña and Mouphtaou Yarou then an unidentified player is adjusting to losing before we get the traditional bloodied shot.

An Arizona player splits Kyle Singler and Mason Plumlee for a powerful dunk before Saint Peter’s Yvon Raymond gets a lifetime memory with a dunk over Purdue’s Lewis Jackson.

An opponent is busting his butt to keep up with (we think) UNC’s Reggie Bullock and then Morehead State’s Demonte Harper hits what appears to the game winner against Louisville.

Then to keep the Bluegrass going, UK’s Brandon Knight drives and pulls up on Ohio State’s Aaron Craft. After that, VCU’s Joey Rodriguez flashes his jersey as the Rams advanced to the Final Four and then Butler celebrates a repeat trip.

John Calipari summons DeAndre Liggins looking a bit stern and then just has the sort of face that could make him almost likable.

A random face pops up before two Bulldogs leap in the air and celebrate as Luther Vandross sings “you always did your best” and then Matt Howard hugs classmate Shawn Vanzant. It’s kind of unimaginable what those seniors went through and what they accomplished.

UConn’s Walker streaks to the basket and then there’s a glorious shot of him in triumph.

Then it’s on to the title game montage. It was one of the worst title games in history unless you love defense. That was pretty good. But otherwise not so much.

Butler’s Shelvin Mack hits a beautiful shot over UConn before Jeremy Lamb slams one home Charles Okwandu dunks over Mack as Butler’s Smith looks on and the music begins to wind down.

The rest of course is UConn. Check out the shot of the confetti falling down and how sharp it looks. That’s really nice.

Next time it’s Kentucky and John Calipari’s sole championship so far.