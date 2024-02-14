ACC Roundup - Shockers In Syracuse And Charlottesville

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Boston College beat Louisville 89-77, Virginia Tech survived Florida State 83-75, Pitt handled Virginia 74-63 and Syracuse topped the Tar Heels 86-79.

In our comments about Tuesday’s games, we said this: “We can imagine ways that Syracuse could beat UNC. For one, other than the Duke game, the Tar Heels haven’t played very well lately. They beat Florida State, but only by seven, lost at Georgia Tech, lost at home to Clemson and barely survived a struggling Miami Saturday.

“But Syracuse is going to have trouble with UNC.“

Didn't quite work out like that.

Judah Mintz and JJ Starling combined for 48 points and the Orange hit 47 percent of their threes and 63 percent overall.

We worried that injuries would make it really hard for the Orange to deal with UNC’s front court and thought fouls would be key.

Well, they were, just not for Syracuse.

Armando Bacot had four fouls and Harrison Ingram had three which probably made like easier for Malik Brown, who played 34 minutes with just two fouls.

But it wasn’t just those two. Elliot Cadeau and Cormac Ryan had four each and RJ Davis had three. UNC had 20 fouls to Syracuse’s 11.

Syracuse had a 10 point lead in the first half but it was tied 42-42 at the break.

UNC missed its first nine shots in the second as Syracuse reclaimed a nine-point lead. But the Heels fought back and took the lead back 65-64 with 7:18 to go.

But Syracuse rebuilt a seven point lead and UNC just couldn’t get back in it.

This leads to the obvious question: what’s wrong with UNC?

It’s not necessarily fatal, certainly not in February, but the Heels have not played well for a while now.

They were good against Duke, but otherwise, Carolina lost to Georgia Tech, Clemson, was lucky to survive a Miami that was overly dependent on Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack, and now Syracuse.

They could overcome it, but their seed is also sliding.

As for Syracuse, this is the biggest win of Adrian Autry’s rookie year by far. The fans stormed the court after it was over. Life is good in Lower Canada tonight.

Less so in Charlottesville.

Here’s what we said about that one: “The Panthers have won five of the last six but it’s going to be tough here plus Virginia defends their homecourt very well. Maybe Blake Hinson gets in a groove and hits about 10 threes. Barring something like that, it’s hard to make an argument for Pitt.”

Well we were sort of right.

Hinson erupted for 27 and hit five of his 13 three points attempts. But the rest of the team hit another nine threes as Pitt hit 14-32 there and 44.8 percent overall.

The most surprising thing here is how easily Pitt dealt with the Pack Line and, secondarily, how Virginia lost its poise at various points. You don’t see that very often from a Tony Bennett team, but it happened a few times in this one, notably with Reece Beekman, who tried to pass out of a double team only to cough it up and then committed a flagrant just before halftime.

As for Pitt, after starting 1-5 in conference play, Jeff Capel’s team is now 7-6 and in fifth place. The Panthers have lost only once since beating Duke in Cameron, to Miami, and they have three winnable games coming up - Louisville, at Wake Forest and Virginia Tech at home. Following that, it’s a dicey trip to Clemson, then to Boston College, before finishing up with Florida State and NC State. Even if they just win the home games, Pitt would finish 11-9 in the conference and if they win those and steal some road games, this is not a team you want to see in March.

The other two games went more or less as expected. Louisville was up 47-39 over Boston College but in the second half, BC outscored the Cards 50-30, including 29-10 in the first 10 minutes.

As we saw in Cameron, BC is not always a fluid offensive team, but in this one they shot 11-23 for threes (47.8 percent) and 56.7 percent overall.

Claudell Harris had 20 points and Devin McGlockton had 19. Donald Hand, who has been recovering from a knee injury, had 10, which was good to see.

BC moves to 14-10 with the win and have a solid chance at finishing with a winning record.

Virginia Tech and FSU were tied at the half then move over Rover, let the Hokies take over. Virginia Tech didn’t blow the ‘Noles back to Tallahassee, but they never let them take the lead after the half either.

Sean Pedulla shot poorly again (2-9) but not from the line, where he hit 14-16, finishing with 19. Hunter Cattoor hit four of his six threes and finished with 20. Lynne Kidd had a terrific game with 12 points and 15 boards. Tyler Nickel had 15 off the bench.

The ‘Noles are 2-5 in the last seven games.

Two Wednesday games as Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame and Miami visits glamorous Clemson, S.C.

We’d tend to go with the home teams in both games, but as we saw Tuesday, you can’t take much for granted in this conference.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame || 7:00 || ACCN

Miami @ Clemson || 7:00 || ESPN2

