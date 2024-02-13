The Duke Blue Devils were able to fight and push past Wake Forest to win 77-69, and Jason and Donald recap everything on Episode 595.

Jason’s still in Durham, so we record just a couple of hours after the game, which saw Duke move to 19-5 on the season, 10-3 in the ACC. There was a lot to get to, but after some great headlines, we discuss Jon Scheyer getting Cameron Indoor Stadium lit late in the game and how it spurred a Jeremy Roach 3 to really open things up a bit. We use that to transition into some of the great performances we had on the evening, notably from Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Jared McCain.

After the break, we analyze some of the things that made this game frustrating as well and why it was such a struggle to defeat the Demon Deacons. We end with our play of the game and spend some time hearing about Jason’s fun weekend in the Gothic Wonderland.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. Homefield Apparel is dropping some new Duke gear on Friday morning, and the collection is absolute fire. Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!