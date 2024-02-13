Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Lately Virginia has returned to applying its customary wet blanket to stifle opposing offenses. Suddenly a nondescript Cavalier squad, almost an after-thought as it struggled early, has risen to second in the league standings. UVa also remains, with Wake, the ACC’s only undefeated home team.

That Virginia is leading the conference in limiting points scored by rivals is hardly news – this figures to be the 13th straight year a Tony Bennett club has paced the ACC in scoring defense. Their ‘24 opponents were notching 57.71 points per game through Feb. 10,lowest in 4 years and some 8 points fewer than the next-most parsimonious ACC defense, mounted by Notre Dame.

At 8 games and counting through February’s second week, the Cavs already boasted the league’s third-longest winning streak after surviving Florida State at Tallahassee. They previously held Miami to 38 points, the fewest scored by the Hurricanes this season, and the fifth time during Virginia’s 3-week run of wins it held an opponent under 60 points.

The undefeated run came on the heels of a 47-66 January defeat at Wake Forest, the fewest points allowed all season by the Demon Deacons. Must have been a lively post-game interlude back at Virginia.

UVa did hold Texas Southern to a league-low 33 points in November while rounding into form, one of 4 times it held an opponent under 50, including last week against Miami. TSU’s Tigers are formidable, having reached 7 of the last 9 NCAA tournaments representing the Alabama-based Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

In another notable statistical achievement, the Cavs lead the ACC with .389 field goal percentage defense, the fifth time the program has imposed that level of inaccuracy on rivals since 2014.

Overall ACC squads held an opponent under 50 points on a dozen occasions in 2023-24, including UVa five times and Miami in consecutive December games against Notre Dame and Long Island University.

Incidentally, good as they are, or can become, the Cavs will doubtless be handicapped as the season races toward its finish due to execrate free throw accuracy — .656 through Feb. 10. That’s last in the ACC.