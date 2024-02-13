JJ Redick Gets A Plum Job At ESPN

Duke great JJ Redick retired from the NBA in September 2021 but unlike a lot of retired players, he had a backup plan that’s worked out pretty well.

Redick had moved into podcasting and his Old Man and the Three show is widely respected and has built a very large audience.

He’s had an influence on other people in the busines like, say, Steven A. Smith, who now owns and manages his own podcast outside of his ESPN relationship.

Redick leveraged his podcast and became Smith’s colleague at ESPN and now he’s really come up: he’s apparently going to work the NBA Finals.

Part of that to be sure is that he’s JJ Redick. He’s been in the public eye since he was a teenager at Duke.

Part of it too is no doubt the recent bloodbath at ESPN as high-priced talent was let go to cut costs.

But part of it also was that he used his podcast to show his chops. People liked it and he has earned a lot of respect for his insights and candor.

He joined a growing Duke presence in the broadcast world: Jay Bilas, Jason Williams, Grant Hill, Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, Alaa Abdelnaby and Hubie Brown come to mind but there may be more.