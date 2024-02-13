ACC Roundup - Everyone Is Vulnerable On Tuesday

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, UNC goes to Syracuse, Pitt heads down to Virginia, Louisville visits Boston College and Florida State flies up to Blacksburg for a date with Virginia Tech.

We can imagine ways that Syracuse could beat UNC. For one, other than the Duke game, the Tar Heels haven’t played very well lately. They beat Florida State, but only by seven, lost at Georgia Tech, lost at home to Clemson and barely survived a struggling Miami Saturday.

But Syracuse is going to have trouble with UNC.

They have to control three players to have a shot - RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram.

Davis is having a great year and has dealt with better defenders. Still, Syracuse has some long guards to go after him with, so we’ll see.

Then Malik Brown is mostly responsible for containing Bacot. He rebounded well against the Heels in the first matchup with eight but scored just six points and had three fouls, which, by the way, is his average.

Bacot had 16 points and 11 boards in that one. Syracuse has some real trouble now with depth in the post, so keeping out of foul trouble will be key. Ironically, it might be time to go zone.

They have several guys they can try on Ingram, who was just 5-13 in Chapel Hill for 11 points. He also had 10 boards, however.

Syracuse has a shot if UNC continues the recent weak play and the crowd really plays a decisive role. But it’d be a surprise to say the least.

Pitt is playing well but Virginia is the hottest team in the conference and they’re just very difficult to deal with. The Pack Line is a good name for the defense but you know what would be better?

Something like the Molasses defense because Virginia just makes you grind it out.

The best defenses have good names. Think about UNLV’s Amoeba or Arkansas’s 40 Minutes of Hell. You can better, Tony Bennett!

The Panthers have won five of the last six but it’s going to be tough here plus Virginia defends their homecourt very well. Maybe Blake Hinson gets in a groove and hits about 10 threes. Barring something like that, it’s hard to make an argument for Pitt. However, as Barry points out today, Virginia’s free throw shooting is uncharacteristically horrible and that’s not helpful in a tight game.

Louisville and BC is more interesting than it might look initially. The Cards are 2-2 in their last four games and the losses were close. This is a team with some talent that’s got a chance to put together a rare win streak: after BC, it’s Pitt and Notre Dame before a visit to Duke.

But we admire the intensity Earl Grant’s team plays with. That’s a tough bunch so we’ll take BC here at least partly because they’re more committed to defense than is Louisville. Just ask Kenny Payne. He’ll probably tell you the same thing.

Late news: point guard Skyy Clark is out with a broken rib. That’s likely to be tough for this team to overcome.

Florida State visits Virginia Tech and both teams are 13-10. However, FSU is 7-5 in the ACC while the Hokies are the inverse of that at 5-7.

Virginia Tech lost at Florida State in January 77-74. Sean Pedulla scored 26 in that game. Lately though he’s been shooting and scoring poorly. He did have 21 in a loss to Miami, shooting 8-18. However, he was 3-10 on threes.

Against BC, Pedulla was 5-13/2-7, against Georgia Tech 3-8/3-6, against Duke 4-15/0-6, then Miami and most recently shot 4-12/1-2 against Notre Dame.

He’s not where we thought he would be.

Backcourt mate Hunter Cattoor has been shooting it very well though. In the last five games, he’s shot 66.7 percent (BC), 57.1 (Georgia Tech), 62.5 (Duke), 46.2 (Miami) and 43.8 (Notre Dame). In those games, he’s also shot well from three point range: 60 percent, 50 percent, 50 percent, 45.5 percent and 36.4 percent.

Think about this for a second: Cattoor and Duke’s Jared McCain are both listed at 6-3. Does that seem right?

Florida State has a bunch of run-jump athletes to run at Cattoor and if Pedulla keeps shooting that poorly, it could be a long night for the Hokies.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

UNC @ Syracuse || 7:00 || ESPN

Pitt @ Virginia || 7:00 || ACCN

Louisville @ Boston College || 9:00 || ACCN

Florida State @ Virginia Tech || 9:00 || ESPNU

ACC Standings