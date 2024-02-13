You Tube Gold: 2010’s One Shining Moment

The 2010 One Shining Moment was widely criticized for focusing on Jennifer Hudson, who took on the vocals after several years of the late Luther Vandross.

Part of the criticism was that she was actually in the video, but Vandross appeared in his first year of doing it and we don’t remember anyone throwing a fit.

That said, she got a lot more face time than he did.

The venerable tradition opens with two cheerleader shots followed by one of the Blue Devil mascot twirling and pointing to the camera before we see Notre Dame’s leprechaun.

Two more cheerleader shots followed by two Cute Kid Shots (CKS) and a band.

Then we get a nice shot of Butler Blue, the Bulldog, another mascot and several cheerleaders before two opponents show respect.

The cheerleader who opened things, and who the camera just loves, makes a second appearance before Hudson starts. That’s rare.

Two players streak downcourt before Michigan State’s Korie Lucious falls in front of Butler’s Matt Howard.

Shortly after, Tom Izzo pounds his fist in his hand. If you pause it here, the guy in the left of the screen looks pretty somber.

It looks like Todd Bozeman, who coached Cal to an upset of Duke in the 1993 tournament, hugging one of his Morgan State players after losing to West Virginia.

Cornell’s Erick Pecke pulls off a nice pass to teammate Jeff Foote for a big dunk against Wisconsin as Steve Donahue, who would later move to BC, looks on.

Missouri’s Marcus Denmon vies with Clemson’s Andre Young for the ball before getting it to teammate Lawrence Bowers for a dunk.

Tennessee’s Bobby Maze hits JP Prince for a big alley-oops at the “knew you were alive” spot.

Duke’s Miles Plumlee looks up at the “frozen in time” line and then a shot of a cheerleader illustrates how drastically the video quality has improved: you can see the wetness of her eye, her pores, even the very fine hair on her lip.

Not long after, we get a shot of West Virginia’s Joe Mazzulla and two players who are about to be out and who are coming to terms with that.

Then a Duke trivia question: who’s the Villanova player?

Why it’s none other than Taylor King, who started at Duke with Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith before leaving after his freshman year.

Shelvin Mack exults as Butler continues to make an impression, this time against Kansas State.

After a few more shots, we see Jon Scheyer and Nolan Smith celebrate then Saint Mary’s Omar Samhan gleefully blows kisses to the camera.

Cal’s Jerome Randall hits a beautiful halftime buzzer beater over Louisville. You have to look closely but former Blue Devil Jamal Boykin (#10) makes a cameo. The Bears would play Duke in the next round, losing 68-53. Boykin was a very nice guy. We wish he could have stayed.

Randall’s smile after that is just beautiful. He really lights up the screen.

Murray State’s Danero Thomas, who passed through Durham’s Mt. Zion incidentally, then hits a game winner against Vanderbilt. As the team mobs him, Hudson sings the “knew you were alive” line.

Wofford’s Terry Martin gets the “beat of your heart” line followed by a big dunk at the rim before Cal’s Patrick Christopher falls, losing the ball out of bounds against the Cardinals.

Three shots of adversity follow as Hudson works up to “more than a race” where Texas Longhorn Jordan Hamilton and Kentucky Wildcat John Wall clap their hands.

Draymond Green makes an appearance with a smart play followed by one of the most iconic shots in tournament history as Ali Farokhmanesh nails a casually arrogant three against Kansas on the way to a big upset.

There are a couple of shots of Northern Iowa looking all Hickory High in Hoosiers, followed by a glowering Baylor Bear and a left-handed Tennessee salute.

Someone is on the floor upset - it might be UNC’s Green but we can’t tell for sure - then someone is delighted.

This leads up to a shot of Duke’s Kyle Singler squaring up nose-to-nose with a West Virginia defender.

Then we see the reactions after Michigan State and Butler make the Final Four. West Virginia’s Devin Ebanks holds up four fingers to mark WVU’s arrival and in a couple of seconds Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Lance Thomas leap in the air as the Blue Devils make it as well.

Butler’s Gordon Hayward makes an appearance - he’ll be back in dramatic fashion - and is ridiculously baby-faced.

There is a shot of Butler and Michigan State jostling, then Hayward again, followed by the famous shot of Bob Huggins tenderly cradling De’Sean Bryant after his serious injury against Duke.

Mikę Krzyżewski is shown in deep concentration, a shot immediately mirrored by one of Butler’s Brad Stevens.

Hayward is then shown driving against Duke, colliding with Thomas. Matt Howard gets a layup before Brian Zoubek fist pumps.

Howard brutally picks off Singler to free Hayward for the greatest near-miss in tournament history. Smith runs by but just puts his hands up. He wasn’t about to foul there.

Hayward’s shot just rims out as the clock expires, giving Coach K and Duke their fourth national title.

Singler and Smith are shown gleeful on the floor as it sinks that they’re national champions. Ryan Kelly comes out to hug Zoubek and then Plumlee and Thomas hug as the celebration continues. The montage closes with Miles Plumlee hugging brother Mason.

We could be wrong, but the Plumlees are, we think, the only family to have three brothers with national championship rings (little brother Marshall would get his soon enough).