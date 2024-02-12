DBR Bites #34: A Huge Game Coming Against Wake Forest

The Duke Blue Devils have a crucial matchup coming this evening against Wake Forest, and on DBR Bites 34, we preview the big game.

Jason and Donald begin with how strong Wake has been recently, and the metrics show them to be one of the best teams in the country at different categories. They have some balanced scoring and defending, and when they get to the free throw line, they are 2nd in the country at knocking them down. Duke will have their work cut out for them, and it should be a tough game for Duke. But, if they can take care of business on defense, they can win this game.

