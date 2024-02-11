The Duke Blue Devils won the first game of their Saturday-Monday double when they defeated the Boston College Eagles 80-65 yesterday. We recap the victory on Episode 594!

Jason and Donald begin with the headlines, which did a great job of describing how Duke played in this game. We start with the good, where we marvel at the performance from Mark Mitchell on both sides of the ball. The interior defense kept BC center Quinten Post at bay. Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach both had great offensive showings and we enjoyed the contributions of Sean Stewart.

After the break, we discuss some of the things to improve as we focus on Duke’s recent inability to get to the free throw line in the first half and playing strong around the rim. We end by discussing our play of the game as well as our player of the week.

