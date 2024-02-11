Dariq Whitehead Update

Our apologies - we missed this bit of bad news/good news: former Blue Devil Dariq Whitehead has had another injury, this one to his shin, and he’s out for the season.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that he’s had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is his third surgery in the last couple of years, all on his lower leg.

He seems to be in good spirits and that should give him plenty of time to rehab and get ready for next season.

He obviously didn’t get to show his full game at Duke last season but what we really admired was that when he couldn’t play the way he used to, he became a really good three point shooter.

That’s the mark of a guy who is really committed. Let’s hope he can get things together for next season and be fully healthy for the entire year.