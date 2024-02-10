Duke Rolls Past BC In The Second Half, 80-65

After Duke’s win over Notre Dame, we talked about winning, losing and advancing and that you could advance after either a win or a loss (a better term might be to build).

Duke obviously won the Notre Dame game but we weren’t sure it advanced much. Duke did beat Boston College Saturday, but did the Blue Devils have something to build on?

We’d say yes.

Duke wasn’t perfect in the 80-65 win and Boston College acquitted itself well. But in general, Duke got a lot of positives out of this game - and one big question mark.

On the positive side, Duke had some excellent offense from Mark Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach. Kyle Filipowski didn’t shoot all that well but he was productive, and Jared McCain also didn’t shoot well, but he showed a lot of heart and instinct.

And Sean Stewart came off the bench to play some of his best minutes of the season. This follows an outstanding game against Notre Dame. We’ll come back to him soon.

Mitchell was 6-7, finishing with 17. Proctor shot 4-8 for 10. Roach had 16 on 5-10 from the floor. And McCain shot just 5-15, but he showed a lot of heart and got inside BC’s defense several times. He had 11 points.

He also had 10 boards, which is really impressive for a 6-3 guard.

Stewart had five points off the bench as did Caleb Foster and as we said, Stewart is clearly at another level than he has been. Earlier in the season, he was clearly not up to speed and you could tell his older teammates were a bit frustrated at times. His minutes diminished as the coaching staff evidently weren’t sure what he’d do from one minute to the next.

They’ve been going up lately. He had 15 at Louisville then seven against Clemson and four at Virginia Tech. In the last two games though, he’s gotten 11 and 12 minutes and his play arguably justifies more because now that he’s becoming predictable, Stewart brings things to the rotation that no one else can. He can defend around the basket for instance. Ryan Young has blocked some shots lately but it’s kind of a surprise when he does. Filipowski can get some on occasion but it’s more of a positional thing with him. There is no Dereck Lively on this team, no Mark Williams.

So Stewart has a role that no one else can do and he’s growing into it.

He can also contribute as a rebounder. He had five against Queens, six at Louisville and five against Notre Dame.

Speaking of rebounding, that was the one question mark we referred to.

How did Kyle Filipowski, all 7-0 and nearly 250 of him, only get one rebound in 35 minutes?

McCain outrebounded him 10-1.

There are possible reasons obviously. He might have had an injury or been under the weather or maybe he had a personal issue that affected his play. That happened in 2001-02, when one player’s parents nearly split up and it depressed him, understandably.

Whatever it is, Filipowski really underperformed on the boards.

As far as defense goes, Duke for the most part was good. Mason Madsen looked like he was feeling it in the warm-ups and he hit nine early points for BC but the Blue Devils clamped down on him successfully after that. Devin McGlockton hit 5-10 for 11 and Jaeden Zackery had 10 on 5-11. And Quinten Post, who is very dangerous, was limited to 2-5 and only took one three, which he missed. Duke’s defense forced BC to take a lot more threes than Earl Grant might have liked and the Eagles hit just 5-26.

It was more containment than attack though: the Devils had just four steals and BC finished with nine turnovers.

There were some flaws in the game for Duke too.

On at least two occasions, passes were just wildly off the mark and Proctor threw one that was pretty awful. It may have been planned, maybe not, but he was taken out of the game after he did it.

And much-discussed pattern of Duke not closing out the first half well happened again. However, the second half opened with a bang as the Blue Devils went from a four-point lead to an 11 point advantage in 1:59 and after that, Boston College never really threatened.

But we’ll give BC full credit: those guys don’t quit and they play hard. Duke was the better team but they kept coming. They made plays up to the end and never quit. We have a lot of respect for that program.

It became clear to us to that one of Duke’s major weaknesses - well, there are two worth discussing actually - is that it’s hard for this team to score inside. Filpowski does his best, and he honestly has one of the quickest spin moves we’ve ever seen on a big guy.

But he’s not a leaper and he knows it. That’s why he has the spin and the fadeaway and various other tricks to get away from high-jumping defenders.

And again, that’s where Sean Stewart could really add something to the team. He’s got the potential to score inside over almost anyone.

All in all, this was a solid effort by Duke and, yes, something to build on. Good thing, because the season is going to end with a kick: Wake Forest at home Monday night, FSU on the road, then Miami on the road as well. Louisville comes to Cameron as does Virginia, but then it’s off to NC State, which is never easy, and of course finishing up with UNC at home for Senior Day.

It’s not an easy stretch. Hopefully everyone is locked in and ready.