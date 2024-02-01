Reeves, Schutt Both Undergo Surgery

Two bits of news Thursday as both Jaden Schutt (knee) and Christian Reeves (ankle) have undergone surgery. Schutt of course had already planned to redshirt but Reeves is also out for the season following his surgery and presumably will redshirt as well.

Reeves only appeared in three games this year so there should be no trouble there for him.

It’s too bad for Reeves first of all but for Duke as well because he showed signs early that he could be a valuable contributor.

As for Schutt, Duke announced his redshirt early in the season. Almost of you know, he has a beautiful shot and just needs to catch up a bit. Like TJ Power, as he matures, he’s going to be a deadly weapon.

Duke has had a lot of injuries this season. Kyle Filipowski started somewhat behind after dual hip surgeries, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach had knee injuries, Roach and Tyrese Proctor had ankle issues and we’re not sure why Jaylen Blakes hasn’t played lately but we hope it’s not another injury.