Reeves, Schutt Both Undergo Surgery

And Reeves is done for the season.

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 28 Duke at Georgia Tech
 ATLANTA, GA JANUARY 28: Duke center Christian Reeves (21) talks with Duke guard Jaden Schutt (14) during the college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on January 28th, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA.
Two bits of news Thursday as both Jaden Schutt (knee) and Christian Reeves (ankle) have undergone surgery. Schutt of course had already planned to redshirt but Reeves is also out for the season following his surgery and presumably will redshirt as well.

Reeves only appeared in three games this year so there should be no trouble there for him.

It’s too bad for Reeves first of all but for Duke as well because he showed signs early that he could be a valuable contributor.

As for Schutt, Duke announced his redshirt early in the season. Almost of you know, he has a beautiful shot and just needs to catch up a bit. Like TJ Power, as he matures, he’s going to be a deadly weapon.

Duke has had a lot of injuries this season. Kyle Filipowski started somewhat behind after dual hip surgeries, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach had knee injuries, Roach and Tyrese Proctor had ankle issues and we’re not sure why Jaylen Blakes hasn’t played lately but we hope it’s not another injury.

