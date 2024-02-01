There’s a big game coming up on Saturday evening. It’s that time. The biggest and best rivalry in college sports takes flight when the Duke Blue Devils head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. We welcome Jay Bilas to the show on Episode 589 for Part 1 of our preview of the big game!

Jay Bilas provides some incredible insight in several areas of this game, first focusing on UNC. He discusses what has made them so successful this season and why they’re such a problem on defense. He talks about the All-American play of RJ Davis and how the UNC offense has operated using him a lot more than he was utilized last year. Bilas provides some excellent context to the big man matchups and who may end up guarding whom when the ball is tipped. If you haven’t watched UNC play this season, Jay really helps you understand what makes their engine go.

After the break, we switch our conversation to how Duke is doing and what they need to bring to the table on Saturday to walk out of Chapel Hill with a win. Jay provides some valuable knowledge on what Duke has done right and whether players on the team that received some high expectations may actually be playing at an improved level this year. Of course, we end with Jay’s predictions and even a surprise guest towards the end of our time with him. Jason and Donald then react to Jay’s thoughts as we close out Part 1 of this preview.

Look out tomorrow afternoon for Part 2 of our Duke-UNC preview, where we continue to further break down the matchups and discuss what Duke needs to do to win this huge battle for 1st place in the ACC.

