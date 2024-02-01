Grant Hill’s New Venture

Grant Hill is getting hard to keep up with.

The former Blue Devil had a long and unusual NBA career, greatly interrupted by injuries but everyone respected his comeback and his grit.

Then he moved into broadcasting, bought a stake in the Atlanta Hawks and he took over USA Basketball.

In his spare time, he’s a significant and influential collector of African-American art.

Well add one more thing to his resume: he’s going to be in the new ownership group of the Baltimore Orioles.

That’s pretty great. Hill has always had a great Q score and he’s been an outstanding broadcaster. Watching him move into ownership and executive positions has been really cool.