Chris Collins Gets The Ejection Of The Year And Possibly The Decade

It’s probably fair to say that Chris Collins was popular with fans during his time at Duke. He was a very good but not great player and was of course a Mike Krzyzewski asssistant after his playing days were through, then of course took the Nothwestern job when no one wanted it.

It’s always been a brutal job but Collins took the Wildcats to the tournament for the first time in the school’s history and again last year. Northwestern is on track to do it again this year too.

Notably, Collins has had a lot of success against Purdue during the Zach Edey era, beating the Boilermakers 65-58 last season and 92-99 on December 1st.

Northwestern nearly beat them Wednesday night as well, losing 105-96 in overtime at Purdue.

But the fact that Northwestern can go toe-to-toe with the #1 team in the country is not the story. No, the story is that Collins basically lost it at the end of the game.

With the game all but over - Purdue was going to win - Collins went on the court in the last couple of seconds to confront a referee and got tossed.

He was enraged and had to be restrained by his team and staff. On the way out, he shook hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and congratulated Zach Edey and then egged on the crowd - the Purdue crowd - on his way out.

All in all, it was one of the greatest ejections of all time and comes close to some of the great Bob Knight tosses. Truly epic. This and his post-game comments about the officials pretty much guarantee he’ll get a call from the conference offices Thursday morning.