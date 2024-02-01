ACC Roundup - Don’t Look Now, But Here Comes The ‘Hoos

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Virginia beat Notre Dame 65-53 and Pitt topped Wake Forest 77-72.

For a new ACC coach, getting used to Virginia must be a bit of a shock. There are some hilarious pictures of Rick Pitino at Louisville just looking bewildered and if Pitino couldn’t crack it, well, that says volumes. So while it was impressive that Notre Dame clocked Virginia in late December 76-54, Virginia is vastly better now.

Playing Virginia is like running full speed into a wall of pudding. You can’t really move and as the game goes on, the constrictor nature of the defense becomes clear: they just choke the life out of you and by the end, your legs are gone.

So really, Notre Dame didn’t do all that badly. They hung around and kept it relatively close. But they’re young and they coughed the ball up 18 times and that makes Virginia a very tough out.

Markus Burton did surprisingly well. He’s talented but he’s a freshman and he’s naturally struggled at times. Well, against UVA he shot 6-10 and had four assists, four steals and three turnovers.

By the way, if you hadn’t noticed the ‘Hoos have crept up to third place in the ACC.

The rest of the starting lineup finished 3-15. Micah Shrewsberry had 16 off the bench.

Reece Beekman had 21 to pace the Cavaliers.

We didn't expect Pitt’s guards to dominate Wake Forest, but they sure did: Bub Carrington finished with 24 while Ishmael Leggett nearly matched him with 22.

Pitt had a pretty good comeback. The Panthers were down by 12 in the second half and ended up up 71-61 before Wake tried a comeback of its own.

Didn't quite work: Wake cut the lead to 75-70 but with just :16 seconds left.

Pitt is pretty far down the standings but the Panthers have now won three of the last four games and the loss to Miami was only by four.

There’s a limit to Pitt’s upside, but the rest of the schedule is pretty favorable.

No more games until Saturday.

ACC Standings