ACC Winning Streaks

Seems like every time you turn around one team or another is on a multi-game winning streak.

Four in a row, no problem. Twelve teams have done that in 2024. Boston College, NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech twice won four straight.

Miami won five consecutive games, and then four. (With a pause in between.) Virginia won four consecutive games, then five. Syracuse won three in a row, then five.

Of 15 league teams only Louisville and Notre Dame failed to mount a winning streak of more than two games so far in 2024. Meanwhile the Cardinals have a four-game losing run and a pair of three-game falters to their credit. This is way better than 2023, Kenny Payne’s debut season as head coach, when the Cards opened with 9 losses, won two, and then dropped 10 more.

Notre Dame’s losing streak and others like it were thoroughly eclipsed in the past decade by Boston College’s 20 straight losses from 2016 into the first game of 2017.

Florida State had the most peculiar ’24 streak profile, dropping four consecutive games in early December then rebounding to win five straight in early January.

On the other side of the ledger, four teams emerged victorious in eight or more straight contests this season. UNC, with a winning streak stopped at 10, was never likely to catch the ’57 Tar Heels (32-0) or the 1973 NC State Wolfpack (27-0). Those totals don’t even count spillage from the subsequent season. And the great ’99 Blue Devils won 32 in a row before stumbling against UConn in the NCAA championship game.

This season’s Duke squad won four consecutive times after a Cameron defeat by Arizona, lost twice on the road at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, then reeled off 8 victories before going down to Pitt at Cameron. Wake has a 9-win streak to its credit, preceding the victories with an overtime loss to LSU and an OT decision over Miami to cap its run.

North Carolina didn’t drop a game in 10 outings from prior to Christmas until a Jan. 30 loss at Georgia Tech, which likewise smote Duke in earliest December. During their run the Heels looked much like the powerful squad anticipated in 2023 that never quite materialized. UNC also won four times to open the season, lost in overtime to Villanova, and then rebounded with three more wins.

Last season Duke led the way in the ACC with 10 consecutive victories down the stretch. Next closest was Miami with 8 wins in a row, heaped alongside a pair of 4-win streaks and a 7-win run.