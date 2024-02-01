And Now, A Special Emily K Center Auction

There are a lot of very cool things in Durham, but few are more remarkable than the Emily K Center.

When Mike Krzyzewski started it in honor of his late mother, Emily, it seemed like a relatively low-key project. It’s far from that now. It’s having a profound influence.

Much like the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which our Blue Healer auctions champions, or Team World Vision, which Bethany Peters supports, the Emily K Center is changing lives and changing the trajectories of families for generations to come.

In fact, we believe it’s gotten to the point where there may soon be a serious debate about what the biggest legacy of Mike Krzyzewski is - Duke Basketball or the Emily K Center. Both have changed a lot of lives, but the young men who passed through Duke could have chosen other schools and paths. That’s not the case for many of the kids who the Center has helped, and the Center is set up for the long run. It’s truly become something special.

So we’re really happy to support the Emily K Center as it auctions off two tickets to the Duke-UNC game on Senior Day.

The game is on March 9th and the tickets are in Section 15, Row D. They also come with a parking pass.

If you’ve never been to Cameron, this is a great game to start with. And if you have been, then you’ll know what you’re getting yourself into: one of the greatest sports environments in the history of the world.