You Tube Gold: The 1998 Duke Senior Day Game

With the first Duke-Carolina game coming up Saturday, we’re going to pause the One Shining Moment marathon for a few days and look at some classic Duke-UNC moments.

The first one is the 1998 Senior Day game and the main senior that year was Steve Wojciechowski. UNC played brilliantly for about 28 minutes before Duke started an epic comeback.

Down 17 points, the Blue Devils roared back, winning 77-75. The hug that Wojo got from coach Mike Krzyzewski when he left the court might be the most famous embrace in Duke history.

It also marked Coach K’s 500th career victory, which at the time seemed terribly imposing. After that he went on to win 702 more games for at total of 1,202 wins and five national championships.

For a lot of schools, this game would be a high point. Between these two, however, it’s just another chapter. The next two we highlight will be far more dramatic.