DBR Bites #32 - Penguins And Defense

The Duke Basketball Roundup has been operating with one hand tied behind its back lately because co-host Jason Evans has been on an extended break visiting Antarctica. Well, Jason is back home now and he is back on the podcast to tell all of us about his amazing journey. He has stories about the penguins, whales, and majestic icebergs/glaciers that he saw. He also talks a bit about the harrowing journey through the Drake passage, which is just about the only way to get to Antarctica.

After a commercial break, Jason and Donald turn their attention back to Duke Basketball as they look at the portion of the game that has been a real problem for Duke lately, the defense. Does Duke have what it takes to get their D back to the level of a legit national title contender?

