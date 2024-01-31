YouTube Gold: 2000’s One Shining Moment

The 2000 NCAA Tournament was won by Michigan State and CBS picked this one to introduce gratuitous computer graphics.

The first use was kind of cool - there is a light trail showing the arc of a shot - but after that it got old quickly.

The 2000 OSM starts with a Cute Kid Shot and by the way, that kid is old enough to drink now. Then it’s followed by two referee shots and Gonzaga cheerleaders which kind of foreshadows the rise of the Zags. Northern Arizona makes a relatively rare appearance and then there is another CKS, more cheerleaders, a rolling ball during warmups, the now traditional airborne cheerleader and then the also tradional and probably necessary jump ball.

Eduardo Najera is back for the Oklahoma Sooners. We think it’s a Purdue player who gets the “running for your life” shot and he also gets the first slick graphic.

Gene Keady does his Deputy Dawg impression then we think it’s UNC’s Ed Cota and another face we don’t recognize and one more guy on the floor with a wry expression as he starts to get back up. One team has a dogpile and then Seton Hall erupts. One of the great things about this tournament is that half the teams have the chance to have a celebration like this.

Mateen Cleaves throws an alley-oop to a teammate and UNC-Wilmington had a brief dream and a cup of coffee before Cincinnati sent them home.

That the “time is short” line, Julius Peppers and (we think) Ed Cota show off UNC’s horrible Nike-inflicted uniform which was a fashion disaster compared to the Julius Alexander-designed unis.

Then there are a few scenes of triumph and despair, including Mike Krzyzewski hugging a sobbing Chris Carrawell as his remarkable career comes to an end.

The graphics team then pointlessly lights up a St. Bonaventure player’s jersey. Then there are several players who are unidentifiable in moments of triumph or despair as the dream draws closer or slips away.

The focus on graphics was a foolish decision but we get the exuberance: it was possible. It pales next to the shot of a ferocious Oklahoma State defender though. That really gets to the heart of things.

Tennessee’s Ron Slay gets the “Beating Heart” shot and then there’s a nice shot of Dayton, then coached by Oliver Purnell. Spartan Jason Richardson comes down from what we presume is a dunk then there are a cluster of unidentifiable people followed by an astonished woman in the crowd.

Ed Cota pulls off a nice pass to Joe Forte as UNC’s bench erupts.

Khalid El-Amin returns after his amazing 1999 run but he wasn’t the first guy to find out that repeating is insanely difficult.

Seton Hall’s Ty Shine gets another video effect that didn’t age well then Jason Capel does a running fist pump at the “inside you knew.” Somewhere, brother Jeff was jumping off his couch.

Then the Cheeseheads have a moment of triumph and Florida blocks a UNC shot before Capel gets to point to index fingers to heaven. Florida is getting a lot of shots because this is when Billy Donovan was turning that program into a monster.

Bill Guthridge and Cota confer on the sidelines about what to do next and then the focus shifts to the championship game as Cleaves brings the Flintstones home.

We had forgotten that Mike Chappell, who started at Duke with Carrawell and Nate James, was on this team after leaving Durham. He had an interesting career and was apparently well liked.

Next up - the great Duke team led by Shane Battier and Jason Williams takes over.