The Duke Blue Devils had a huge victory on the road against Virginia Tech, and JJ Jackson from Locked On Blue Devils returns to the show to help us recap the win on Episode 588!

That was a tremendous win for the Blue Devils, and after the headlines, Donald and JJ dive into the many things that Duke did well against the Hokies. They spend time on the excellent defense, including a tremendous block by Ryan Young. They also spend time on the offense, from Young’s production to Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor really putting the Hokies to bed and denying them their bacon.

After the break, we spend some time on the things to improve, particularly the uncharacteristic turnovers they had. Still, this was a solid win for the Blue Devils in a place that they normally don’t play well. We end with some talk about the ACC’s chances to get more than 2 teams into the NCAA Tournament. Some metrics show that the ACC is stronger than the rest of the nation wants to believe.

