Duke Women Fall At Miami

Duke went down to Miami hoping to build on the upset of Florida State but that didn’t happen as the ‘Canes won 64-58.

But Duke did fight hard and mounted a solid comeback that unfortunately fell short.

Duke won the first, third and fourth quarters narrowly but Miami won the second 19-8 and that proved tough to overcome.

In the new age where transfers can take off and turn up somewhere else the next fall it’s not surprising that Duke faced off against a recent teammate. Such was the case with former Blue Devil Shayeann Day-Wilson, who hit up her old team for 17 points.

Duke coach Kara Lawson was naturally disappointed that her team didn’t win but she ws still proud of the effort: “I thought we had plenty of moments in that second half where we couldn’t have let it get out of control, but we didn’t,” she said in her presser. “I’m proud of my young group.”

Duke’s off until Thursday when they play Pitt in the Pete.