Charity Auction For Kids - Please Bid!

Our friend Bethany has done a lot of good work for charity and we’re always happy to support her. One of her favorite causes is World Vision and she’s running a marathon to help raise money for children in need. You can see the details below. Please consider supporting her and helping children who need some of the basics of life that they don’t currently have. Thanks for reading and helping!

Bethany is auctioning a Jon Scheyer-signed Duke branded basketball for her favorite charity World Vision.

Bethany turns 50 this year and is running the Berlin marathon with Team World Vision in September, also in its 50th year. She seeks to raise $50,000 in water, sanitation, & hygiene (WASH) donations and child sponsorships. This will be her third marathon, the first with her total knee replacement which she got one year ago.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization that seeks to see every child live in the fullness of life. It focuses on bringing clean water to the developing world and child sponsorship. The clean water part World Vision calls WASH (for water, sanitation, & hygiene), and that is what these funds would be going toward. World Vision is the largest NGO providing clean water to the developing world.

You can learn about World Vision’s work here.

Bethany holds a PhD in economics from Duke 2002 and is a proud classmate of the Battier years +/- 1 season players. She serves on the regional board of directors for Duke Alumni in Chicago. While at Duke she attended every home game, was an usher, served on the GPSC basketball committee, created Duke Basketball web pages, and held many, many signs up for players, the most famous being Shane Takes Charge.