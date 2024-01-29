YouTube Gold: 1998’s One Shining Moment

By 1998, the basic concept of One Shining Moment had long been worked out but the opening montage keeps getting faster. In this one, there are about 22 quick shots in the first nine seconds before the music even queues up.

Western Michigan kicks things off then we see GW. You have to think about the size difference but on the left is 5-4 Shawnta Rogers. We think the guy beside him is 7-1 Alexander Koul.

A Rhode Island Ram dances soon after then we see Roshown McLeod come out for Duke. Not long afterwards, a cheerleader gets tossed up high enough to come down airsick.

Arizona’s Miles Simon gets the “running for your life” shot. A Carolina player - we can't tell who - dunks next, followed by a beaming Homer Drew hugging son Bryce. Kentucky’s Cameron Mills appears to be in a moment of crisis but a teammate comes to his aide.

UNC’s Antawn Jamison focuses hard on a rebound then Stanford’s Arthur Lee is lifted in exultation by a teammate.

Then Valpo pulls off one of the greatest plays in tournament history as Bryce Drew nails a shot to knock out Ole Miss. If you’ve never seen it, look for it. Brilliant. That’s probably what Homer was hugging him about.

Kentucky’s Scott Padgett then hits a big shot over Duke’s Elton Brand and then teammate Scott Reid gets the “beat of the heart” shot. Maryland’s Matt Kovarik runs down the court in celebration then UNC’s Vince Carter does a 360.

Jayhawk Paul Pierce gets a beautiful dunk of his own in traffic before UCLA’s Kevin Daley gets a fun layup.

After that the focus narrows in on Kentucky and, to a lesser extent, Utah. But it was Kentucky’s year and though Tubby Smith had taken over, it was the last gasp of the brilliant Rick Pitino era.