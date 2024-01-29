Tyrese Proctor And The Mandela Effect

Are you guys familiar with the Mandela Effect?

It’s a very strange thing. It was named for the late Nelson Mandela because apparently a lot of people remembered that he died in a South African prison in the 1980’s. Some even remember the funeral service - only it never happened because Mandela was released from prison in 1990 and died in 2013.

The same thing happens over and over. In Star Wars, Darth Vader does not say, “No Luke. I am your father.”

Actually he says “no, I am your father.”

A lot of people swear by Jiffy peanut butter - only it’s actually called Jif.

In Casablanca, no one says “Play it again, Sam” and no one in Star Trek ever says “Beam me up, Scotty.”

Well, we have one to add to that.

We could have sworn that we read somewhere that Tyrese Proctor’s dad was former NC State guard Dinky Proctor. It’s something we’re sure we read somewhere and it stuck.

Apparently though we had a false memory because his father is not Dinky and he didn't play at NC State. His father was Roderick and while he did play college basketball, it was for Mississippi College.

It’s so weird because we were certain we had read that Dinky was his dad and even remember details from the article.

But unless the simulation is yanking our chain or there is a parallel universe we slipped in and out of, it’s clearly not true.

We regret the error(s) but hope it was at least entertaining.