Our Notre Dame Auction Ends Tonight!

Duke will see Notre Dame in Cameron on February 7th and that auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m.

As of this posting, the Blue Healer tickets are under face value, so you may get a solid bang for your buck!

Duke got a much better game than expected from the Irish earlier this season and Micah Shrewsberry is putting the foundation in on what is going to be a dynamic program. Don’t be surprised if this game exceeds expectations. It could be a really fun one.

Watching this group grow has been a lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss.

And you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!