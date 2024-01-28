Duke fans can exhale as the Blue Devils defeated the Clemson Tigers 72-71 yesterday in Cameron. We recap that thriller and preview their next game against Virginia Tech on Episode 587.

Scott Rich joins Donald to discuss the Clemson win that came down to two ice cold free throws by Tyrese Proctor at the very end. He wasn’t the only person that had good performances. Jared McCain’s 20 points and 3 huge steals was a central focus, and Mark Mitchell once again had a really good game. The team defense was what kept Duke in it and ultimately helped them to the win.

We also talk about the struggles in this game, from rebounding to Kyle Filipowski on offense. Overall, the team didn’t make things easy on themselves on offense, but they were able to battle and walk out of Cameron with an important ACC victory.

After the break, this is the first Saturday-Monday back-to-back for Duke this season, as they head to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies on Monday night. Duke traditionally does not play well at Cassell Coliseum, and Virginia Tech is one of the best teams in the ACC on offense. Donald and Scott discuss how Virginia Tech is doing this season and overall how they can win on the road, something that has been very hard for ranked teams to do across college basketball this season.

