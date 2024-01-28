Excuses For Clemson’s Loss At Duke Are Laughably Bad

After Duke beat Clemson Saturday afternoon, Brad Brownell had to restrain Joe Girard from going after one of the officials. As it turns out, they were really upset about how the game ended.

If you went on X after the Duke-Clemson game, the old Duke-gets-all-the-calls stuff fired right back up. A lot of it is just frustration and we understand that completely. Some of it though is just nuts. Let’s look at why.

The idea of a conspiracy theory. In order for the ACC to “rig” the game for Duke, several things would have to happen. First, it would have to prioritize Duke Basketball over Clemson Football and no one is doing that in the current environment. The ACC would take no chance on offending Clemson.

Second, the officials would have to be in on it, as would the conference supervisor of officials, Bryan Kersey, and all of the ACC’s officials.

On a practical basis, a conspiracy with that many actors is going to fail because people talk. But on a rational basis it doesn't make sense, because Kersey would destroy his career. And the officials all work in multiple conferences and hope to work in the NCAA tournament. They’re also a pretty independent and often cocky crowd. You could never get all of them to go along with this. And even if they did, how could they maneuver the game to that point? It’s not pro wrestling.

Third, it’s not like Clemson plays the game like a bunch of choir boys. Not to say they’re dirty, but it is a very physical team, as we saw a couple of years ago when Wendell Moore was undercut on a fast break dunk. When Brownell first came to Cameron, Nolan Smith brought the ball down court and was bounced around like a pinball hitting bumpers. That’s just the way they play, but you don’t see Duke whining about that.

Fourth, as we noted earlier, Clemson had complete control of its destiny. When we talked about this earlier, we undercounted Ian Schieffelin’s turnovers: the guy had four in the last 2:06. When he made the first one, Clemson was up by four. Giving up four possessions in the last two minutes of a game is just astonishing, much less that the same player made all four turnovers (we failed to note this, but Jared McCain made three of those steals, which is brilliant. Mark Mitchell made the last one).

Fourth, even if the ACC ignored football and wanted Duke to win in basketball, and even if the supervisor of officials and all the refs bought in and everyone kept their traps shut (and by the way, what’s the incentive for potentially ruining their careers? How much? Seriously), why would they foul Kyle Filipowski out when he’s Duke’s key big guy? Does any of this sound rational?

Fifth, if you go back and look at Proctor’s last play, like Smith, he was, let’s say, bounced around a good bit before he tried to shoot.

Finally, about that technical. It happened 11:45 into the first half when Jack Clark pushed the ball into a Duke player’s chest.

If that’s all it was then we concede it was a bad call. Two points here though.

First, we don’t know if he said something too. If he did, that changes the nature of it considerably.

And second, it didn’t have a meaningful impact on the game. Jeremy Roach missed one free throw so ultimately it just cut the lead from 16-12 to 16-13. Clark finished with two fouls.

It may have been a horrible call. But the result was pretty trivial.

Finally, a word in defense of officials.

All of us like to say they suck, they’re terrible and we should never respect them. Well, that’s wrong and almost entirely.

These guys have a very difficult job and it takes a lot of chutzpah to step into a gym filled with thousands of people and make calls they automatically assume are wrong.

In our experience, they try incredibly hard to get it right. They don’t always - no one could - but to smear them because they hurt your team is ridiculous.

What hurt Clemson was an inability to hold on to the ball. Who has four turnovers in winning time? Who does that?

Well, Ian Schieffelin does that. Or at least he did that.

We have a lot of respect for the guy who is perhaps the most self-made player in the ACC since Luke Maye. Deadly serious about that. He deserves enormous respect because he’s pudgy, doesn’t jump high and looks like a guy you’d see on a Saturday afternoon at the Y.

Could not possibly think more highly of him. He’s made himself into a wonderful player.

That said, he turned the ball over four times, and did that in winning time.

One free throw would have put the game into overtime. One basket would have given Clemson a bigger edge.

Instead, according to the geniuses on X, this is all a conspiracy by the ACC, involving dozens of people who could ruin their lives and careers and possibly end up in jail, and as far as anyone can ascertain, no money changed hands.

Yeah, apparently it’s true: losing does make you stupid.