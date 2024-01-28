YouTube Gold: The Miracle Minute

We’re going to take a break from the One Shining Moment marathon because on Saturday it kind of snuck up on us that it was the anniversary of the Miracle Minute game in College Park and that’s worth looking back at.

Maryland was really killing Duke in that one, up 90-80 until the last, well, minute. First Jason Williams drove the lane to score a layup. Then he stole the ball on the inbounds and hit a three to cut the lead to five with 48.7 to go. Time out, Maryland!

Then Duke fouled on the inbounds and Maryland missed the front end of a one-and-one because, you know, Duke gets all the calls. Yeah...that’s the ticket...

Then Wiliams hits another three to cut the lead to 90-88 with 40.4 seconds left.

Then Duke steals the inbounds again and Maryland fouls home state Blue Devil Nate James, who was a special target for Terps fans.

Naturally, he hit them both.

Maryland had nearly 22 seconds on the clock but was so rattled they couldn’t get off a decent shot. The game went into overtime, where Duke won, 98-96.

It was an incredible thing to see, not least of all because of the great Jason Williams. No one could stop him when he was fully engaged.