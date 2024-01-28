ACC Roundup - UNC Stays Undefeated While Virginia Starts To Be Virginia Again

In Saturday’s ACC Action, UNC got by Florida State 75-68, BC nipped Notre Dame 61-58, Virginia clocked the Cardinals 69-52, Miami sent Pitt home 72-68, Georgia Tech fell to Virginia Tech 91-67 and Syracuse got ruff with the Woofies, 77-65.

Florida State saw three starters combine to shoot 5-19, which you can put down to UNC’s radically improved defense. Even so, if they had hit their foul shots, this would have been a one-point game. They weren’t as far away as they looked.

The most startling part of the game to us is how, again, Harrison Ingram has apparently taken over Armando Bacot’s basketball soul. Bacot played 34 minutes, took just four shots and scored just five points and, most shocking of all....only got four rebounds.

Ingram got 17 including seven offensive, which is the kind of night Bacot used to have. For whatever reason, he’s just not the same guy. It’s kind of bizarre really.

RJ Davis is very much the same guy: he finished with 24 points on 9-18 from the floor (he was just 2-8 for threes, however).

For a lot of schools, 12-8 is nothing to be thrilled about. For Boston College, which a few years ago won just three games, 12-8 is a renaissance and a harbinger of a brighter future.

BC is a long way from a great team, but they play hard and together and they generally win the games that they should win, like, for instance, Notre Dame. Not that it was an easy win, but the point is that they won it. Not too long ago, they would have just rolled over. What Earl Grant is building will take time, but he’s an impressive architect.

So is Micah Shrewsberry and he’ll do well too. Right now though he's a bit behind Grant and BC.

Boston College won in spite of the fact that big man Quinten Post fouled out with just 22 minutes played, thus giving up a big advantage. Neither team will go far this year, but you should keep an eye on both of them. They’re building intelligently and, as Grant likes to say, he’s focused on culture. And the culture is about hard work.

We didn’t see any way for Louisville to beat Virginia and of course they didn’t. Virginia pulled away early, going up 11-0, and never looked back and was up 41-13 at the half.

You kind of know it’s all over when you only have 13 at the half.

The bigger message though is that Virginia has gone through its growing pains and is now officially a pain in the ass again. You can’t learn a lot from Louisville per se, but you can learn a lot from how they’re playing lately and they’re playing damn good. It really feels like Virginia has turned a big corner.

Not surprisingly, Norchad Omier, one of the strongest players in the ACC, had a field day against Pitt’s thin big men. Federiko Federiko finished with three points and four boards while Guillermo Diaz Graham had three points and one board.

Freshman Tyshawn George also just missed a double-double for Miami with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Pitt nearly pulled off an impressive comeback and had a chance to hit a potential winning shot when Jaland Lowe missed a three with :02 left. Omier blocked it.

Well, sort of: really, he hacked Lowe and got away with it. He shoots 76 percent from the line, so there’s a reasonable chance he would have hit them and put Pitt up by one with :02 left, or, possibly, have put the game in overtime.

Miami is back over .500 in ACC play at 5-4. They still have work to do, but like UVA, things are looking up.

Not so much for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have really hit a rough patch, losing eight of the last nine.

Virginia Tech put five players in double figures and two of them were reserves, and none of them were Sean Pedulla.

Like we said about Louisville and Virginia, Georgia Tech is not a great measuring stick for the Hokies. But it is useful for confidence and to build for the stretch run in conference play. Big guys Lynn Kidd and Robbie Beran scored 18 and 14 to pace the Hokies.

Baye Ndongo continues to excel for the Yellow Jackets, just missing a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Naithan George had a bit of a freshman game, shooting 3-10 but he did have eight assists.

If Damon Stoudamire can hang on to those two, they’re the future of Georgia Tech basketball.

We thought that Syracuse was probably going to win, but did we see a blowout?

No we did not.

But that’s just what they did, holding State to 34.8 percent and 32 percent on threes. The game was tied 18-18 8:14 into the first half but after that, the Orange just crushed the Pack. Worse, State has now dropped three straight.

Syracuse got 46 points out of their backcourt. Judah Mintz only hit three baskets, but State put on the line for an insane 20 attempts (he hit 14).

For the ‘Cuse, much like Notre Dame, BC and Georgia Tech, this season is largely about transition and building (Earl Grant is farther along than his colleagues, but he started way back too). And about the Autry era?

Color is impressed so far. As Duke and UNC fans have learned, following legends is not easy. Autry is doing a solid job of establishing his own identity.

