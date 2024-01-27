Clemson’s Unhappy About How The Duke Game Ended...But Really, That’s On Them.

We promised a long time ago that we were never going to complain about officiating unless it was on a play that decided the game and for the most part, we’ve stuck to that. It’s tempting at times, but in general, complaining about the officiating is just pointless, even if it’s atrocious.

The late Billy Tubbs handled this at Oklahoma by getting on the P.A. and telling the fans not to throw stuff on the floor, “no matter how terrible the officiating is.”

He was tossed. Might’ve been worth it.

We can understand Clemson’s frustration, from the fans, the players and Brad Brownell. Apparently Joe Girard was so incensed he had to be held back from confronting an official and afterwards, Brownell said he felt like the game “was taken from us.”

That’s exactly how we felt last year when the Virginia Tech game ended with a punch to Kyle Filipowski’s throat and the Virginia game ended with a blown call that the ACC confirmed was blown.

It’s an awful feeling and we can relate. A lot of people feel that ACC officiating has slipped and we’d all like better officiating.

But if they want to point fingers, they might start by pointing them at Ian Schieffelin. We are on record admiring his dramatic improvement, and giving Coach Brownell full credit for his remarkable ability to identify and help develop under appreciated players.

However, Schieffelin committed three turnovers in the last 1:56.

If Clemson had taken full advantage of those possessions, a) they would have left a lot less time on the clock, and b) they would have scored on all three possessions. And even if they had only scored one free throw on each possession, they would have likely finished with 74 points (that assumes changes in the timeline so we can’t assume that the rest of it would have unfolded as it actually did). And if they had managed a basket on each possession - just two pointers, not threes - they would have scored 77 points.

So we can completely identify with the feeling of being screwed on a late call. The truth though is first, yes, Duke got lucky, but Clemson didn’t have to rely on luck. They could have won the game with relative ease. The reason that shot/foul happened at all, and was decisive, was because of Schieffelin’s three turnovers. Brownell knows this and will no doubt discuss this with Schieffelin when they get back home.