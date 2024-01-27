Duke Survives A Tiger Attack, 72-71

With Duke down 71-70 to Clemson with just :07 left, Tyrese Proctor got the ball and drove, drawing a foul with :01 left. Our first thought was that, given how much the Blue Devils had struggled from the line, he was bound to miss. But he didn’t.

Proctor hit them both to put Duke up 72-71 and give the Devils a very narrow win that it almost threw away. Because the truth is that the Blue Devils did not play well against Clemson. What we said in the preview about Clemson’s size vs. Duke’s apparent perimeter advantage mostly went Clemson’s way. They pounded Duke on the boards and limited Kyle Filipowski to just nine points and four rebounds and also fouled him out at the end of the game. This was not a game for anyone with a weak heart.

In the first half, Duke and Clemson were basically in a 50/50 game for about the first 9:00 minutes. The game was tied at 18-18 when Tyrese Proctor hit a three to put the Devils ahead. A few plays later, Mark Mitchell put the Devils up 23-18 and then Proctor hit a pair of threes to push the lead to 29-20.

With 3:00 left, Caleb Foster hit a rainbow to push the lead to 12. But Clemson is a legit team and they fought back. Josh Beadle hit his free throws to cut the lead to 10. Then Chase Hunter got a basket to cut it to 32-24 and shortly after that, PJ Hall got a pair of his own free throws to get to the half-time score of 32-26.

Mitchell and Proctor hit 6-10 between them in the first half but the rest of the team shot just 5-18. Kyle Filipowski had two points at the half.

However, PJ Hall was held to seven in the first and Clemson was held to 27.9 percent in the first half.

The second half was a different story.

Duke rebuilt the lead back to 10 at 36-26 but Clemson steadily cut into it, chopping it down to 44-40 with 14:03 to go.

Duke maintained a narrow lead until Clemson tied the score at 54-54. Jared McCain, who was Duke’s best player in the second half, hit a shot put put Duke back up by two, but Hall hit a three to give the Tigers a 57-56 lead with 7:31 to go.

Proctor hit a three to push Duke back up 59-57 before Joe Girard tied up with 5:54 to go.

And we should say this - Duke was awful from the line, hitting just 21-33 for 63.6 percent. Six of those misses were by Filipowski, who just didn’t have a very good afternoon.

However, after McCain went to the line with 8:56 to play to hit both of his, the Devils didn’t miss from the line again.

After Girard’s tying basket, Mark Mitchell made a pair to tie it up at 61-61, then Jeremy Roach hit his to push it to 63-61.

Filipowski hit both of his to tie it again at 65-65 with 3:20 to play.

Clemson was up 69-65 with 1:37 left when McCain stole the ball and got a layup to cut the lead to two. Then, with :19 left, Filipowski, who had struggled all afternoon, hit a difficult layup in traffic, then finished the three point play at the foul line to put Duke up 70-69.

He fouled out on the next play which saw Hall hit his freebies and then of course Proctor closed out the scoring, and the game, hitting a pair to give Duke an unlikely 72-71 win.

The win was a relief obviously. For much of the game, Duke really struggled. A lot of that was due to Clemson obviously. We’ve said many times how much we respect Brad Brownell’s ability. He’s a solid coach, excelling on defense, and he does the one thing that a coach at Clemson really has to master: he is supremely gifted at identifying underappreciated talent and then developing it.

Consider Clemson’s starters: Hall was sort of unknown. We’re not sure anyone thought the chubby Schieffelin would develop to the point where people actually had to learn to spell his name. Girard transferred from Syracuse and was a major recruit, but he was underwhelming under Jim Boeheim. As for Wiggins, check back in 18 months. He’s likely the next ad for Brownell’s development skills.

As for Duke, frankly, the Devils were very lucky to win. Perhaps Proctor drove hoping to get fouled, but the play looked disorganized. It was very much like the play with 12:54 where Proctor and Shawn Stewart got confused and Proctor was called for traveling (Stewart left the game immediately).

As we mentioned, Duke got hammered on the boards, getting just four offensive rebounds, two of which were by Ryan Young. One of those was stolen and the other, a follow-up, was missed.

Mitchell, Proctor and McCain combined to score 52 of Duke’s 72 points. Filipowski finished with nine points and Caleb Foster had five. The bench provided just six.

On the bright side, Duke had just seven turnovers, but we’re sure Clemson left Durham feeling like this was a game they should have won, and it’s not hard to understand why. They did almost everything they needed to do to win.

Sometimes you just have to grit one out. With Roach playing, but clearly not 100 percent, shooting pretty poor overall (41.2 percent) but not bad from behind the line (42.9 percent), not to mention dreadful free throw shooting, Duke was certainly in position to win this one.

Fortunately the Tigers bailed them out at literally the last possible second. So it is a win and that’s good, but it’s not like the Blue Devils won because of incredible guts.

Ultimately, they won because Clemson failed on the last play. That’s not ideal, but a win is a win and now Duke prepares to play at Virginia Tech on Monday night. Cassell has been a tough place for Duke for some time now and the Hokies are coming off of a solid win over Georgia Tech.

The ACC never really gets easy.