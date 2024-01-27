ACC Roundup - UNC At Florida State Is The Headliner

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Boston College heads out to Notre Dame, Virginia sees Louisville, UNC visits Florida State, Pitt trips on down to Miami, the Techs play in Blacksburg and NC State visits Syracuse.

UNC and Florida State is interesting. FSU is surprisingly in second place, not at all what seemed likely after losing to Lipscomb in December. That was an ugly loss but since then the ‘Noles have gone 6-1. UNC’s defense has been really good but Florida State may be able to contest them and particularly RJ Davis. Leonard Hamilton traditionally has lots of long defenders and can come at you in waves. If he can do that to UNC, Florida State may have a chance. But UNC should be heavily favored.

BC and Notre Dame will be fun too. The game at BC was tight but the Irish are certainly capable of winning at home. Both coaches are heavily invested in character and program building. It may not be a beautiful game but it should be really interesting. We admire both coaches here and look forward to where they take their teams.

Virginia and Louisville are two teams headed in different directions. UVA seems to have figured it out but Louisville not so much. They gave Duke some trouble but at winning time the Cards seemed to give up.

Virginia’s defense is so stifling that it really gets into your legs late, which is part of the reason the Cavs normally win tight games: you’re playing by their rules. We really liked how Louisville kept charging at Duke last time out but can they do it against Virginia? We’re not convinced. You get the impression they still don’t completely believe in themselves.

Miami is vulnerable, but which Pitt team will show up? The one that gave Duke so much trouble? Or the one that went 1-4 prior to the win at Duke? We’d like to see Jeff Capel succeed obviously and Pitt has talent. It just tends to pay erratically.

Then again, so does Miami. The ‘Canes have had a really up and down season. Just 13-6/4-4 and in 7th place in the ACC, Miami needs some wins to rehab their tournament hopes. Norchad Omier was banged up and was uncertain for the Notre Dame game. But he played and had a great game.

Miami is having problems with depth and bench production, an area where Pitt is much more productive.

Still, if Omier plays like he did last time, he’ll give Pitt’s thin big men fits.

We see a lot of positive things from Georgia Tech so far. Their biggest problem is simply inexperience. Is Virginia Tech beatable? Well, they’re 12-7 so yes, they are. But they do have experience and as the Yellow Jackets are learning, that’s a good thing.

We think Damon Stoudamire is having a good first season despite the record. Like Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry, he’s laying the foundations of a solid program.

But this will be a tough game to win.

Finally, NC State at Syracuse. Adrian Autry is building nicely too. He’s mostly retired Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone and the talent isn’t bad. It’s not elite yet but it’s pretty good. Judah Mintz and JJ Starling are a competent backcourt and while Syracuse may be asking too much of sophomore Maliq Brown, he’s a strong player who can be a dominant force inside.

These teams should be evenly matched and when they are, you typically want to go with the home team. State is good but not good enough to always impose itself. They’re an excellent defensive team but if someone on Syracuse gets hot, it could be a real problem.

It may not seem like a huge game, but it could be a serious test for the Pack.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Boston College @ Notre Dame || 12:00 || ESPNU

Virginia @ Louisville || 12:00 || CW Network

UNC @ Florida State || 2:00 || ESPN

Pitt @ Miami || 2:15 || CW Network

Clemson @ Duke || 4:00 || ESPN

Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech || 5:00 || ACCN

NC State @ Syracuse || 7:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings