YouTube Gold: 1997’s One Shining Moment

Lute Olson will probably never get the credit he deserved as a truly great coach. He took over Arizona when it was a literal joke and transformed it into a program that still, year over year, is one of the best in the country.

And moreover, his players were basically good guys. We can recall some flakes, but never anyone who was, say, accused of murder.

No, Olson was unusually good by the often terrible standards of his profession and he deserved a title as much as anyone ever did.

So Arizona is the focus of the 1997 One Shining Moment which starts, as they all do, with a quick video montage before the music kicks in. Over the years they started to pack a lot more in. There are 6-8 shots before the piano starts then, of course, a cheerleader shot. This time it’s Coppin State. Then a band plays, and then two mascots being buddy-buddy.

Back to a band - the second one is UNC - and UCLA gets the dancing bench shot.

Miles Simon is the first Arizona player featured - he’s paired with the “shooting star” line. Then there’s a shot of Dean Smith smiling after a win in his final NCAA tournament. He looks so happy!

Tim Duncan looks over his shoulder, somewhat disdainfully. You were never going to get to that guy. UNC Charlotte guards Utah’s Keith Van Horne on the entry pass before Simon shows up again on the “now it shows” line.

Two Cal players celebrate a victory next. You know what’s great about this tournament? The sliminess of the sport just melts away. All you see is trumph of failure. And the triumph is the triumph of boys becoming men, and together.

Clemson gets a taste of triumph next, followed by Stanford and Cincinnati, then Arizona’s AJ Bramlett gets a mid-game exultation.

Kentucky wasn’t going away - they would make the Finals again - and was that team superbly athletic as Ron Mercer demonstrates on a breakaway layup.

Then it’s back to Arizona, where Bennett Davison throws away a shot attempt by God Shammgod. Seriously, that was his name for those who never heard it before.

A few seconds later, UCLA gets a big dunk, then it’s a dejected Longhorn sitting down on the bench. PC’s Austin Croshere hits a ridiculous 70 foot shot - with ease - then Louisville’s DeJuan Wheat celebrates while running down court.

Then Simon gets a shot off over UNC’s Antwan Jamison in Dean Smith’s final Final Four and final basketball game and then a shot of him celebrating with his finger raised (no, not that finger). Mercer hits a twisting layup then it’s a quick series of shots alternating between Kentucky and Arizona, ending with Simon holding the ball in disbelief as Arizona won, 84-79.

The next season, Rick Pitino would be gone but Tubby Smith would inherit enough talent to take Kentucky to the Finals for the third straight year and win another championship.