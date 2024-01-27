Could Tyus Jones Get Traded?

Former Blue Devil Tyus Jones is in the news for a couple of reasons, one that isn’t surprising and one that is.

In DC, there is a weird controversy about Jones and a billboard that ended up with a reporter getting his Washington Wizards credentials revoked. Didn’t see that one coming.

And the other news?

Jones is considered the most likely Wizard to be traded. Washington is trying to gather up first round picks and Jones is the most likely player to bring one back.

And one of the teams that’s sniffing around? The Lakers.

Los Angeles is not what it was in the glory years but it’s still a proud franchise with an amazing history and an iconic look when you pull on that jersey. And he’d get a chance to play with legend LeBron James and Anthony Davis, not to mention former Blue Devil Cam Reddish.

And while LA is not in tip-top shape, the Lakers are still a better franchise than Washington in almost every way.