With the Clemson Tigers coming to town to play the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Donald is joined by Scott Rich to help preview the game on Episode 586!

Clemson started out the season hot, but since the calendar turned to 2024, they have been ice cold. Donald and Scott highlight some of the reasons for Clemson’s struggles in the ACC portion of the schedule and break down what they do well. Clemson will want PJ Hall and Joe Girard to get hot if they want to have a good shot at winning in Cameron. Duke on the other hand wants to take Clemson out of it, and Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell can be X factors in this game. Of course, we discuss what happens if Jeremy Roach comes back and how Duke should adjust if he’s not able to play.

After the break, the guys step back and take a look at the season thus far, evaluating Duke’s resume for the NCAA Tournament. We look at how they’re doing in some of the rankings that the tournament committee uses to evaluate teams and you may be surprised at how they compare to Duke’s metrics at this point last season.

Finally, Duke Football saw the release of their 2024 schedule, and it seems very balanced. In Manny Diaz’s first season in charge, we take a look at the schedule to see who Duke plays and who’s coming to Wally Wade.

