A Great Read About Cooper Flagg, His Rise And His Family

This is fun stuff. You’ll like it. Well, maybe not UConn fans so much.

By JD King
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 14 Hoophall Classic
 SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 14: Cooper Flagg of Montverde Academy (32) drives to the basket while being defended by Vazoumana Diallo of Prolific Prep (5) during the first half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Montverde Academy and Prolific Prep on January 14, 2024 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We linked recently to an article about how the Flagg family were passionate Boston Celtics fans and how Kelly, Cooper and Ace’s mom, would put a DVD of the 1985-86 Celtics on when she and Mr. Flagg took their twins to AAU events.

This article from the Boston Globe takes that as a jumping off point for a longer look at Cooper and family. It talks extensively about the Flagg/Celtics love affair, the excitement in Maine and New England over the stunning rise of Cooper and how it has affected New England and Maine in particular.

There are a lot of interesting anecdotes here from his mother (his father seems content to stay in the background - we don’t recall seeing comments from him in any of the articles about Cooper, not that he has to or anything), his coach and former Duke star Jayson Tatum, among others.

It’s a good read as we prep for his Duke debut next fall.

