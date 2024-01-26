A Great Read About Cooper Flagg, His Rise And His Family

We linked recently to an article about how the Flagg family were passionate Boston Celtics fans and how Kelly, Cooper and Ace’s mom, would put a DVD of the 1985-86 Celtics on when she and Mr. Flagg took their twins to AAU events.

This article from the Boston Globe takes that as a jumping off point for a longer look at Cooper and family. It talks extensively about the Flagg/Celtics love affair, the excitement in Maine and New England over the stunning rise of Cooper and how it has affected New England and Maine in particular.

There are a lot of interesting anecdotes here from his mother (his father seems content to stay in the background - we don’t recall seeing comments from him in any of the articles about Cooper, not that he has to or anything), his coach and former Duke star Jayson Tatum, among others.

It’s a good read as we prep for his Duke debut next fall.