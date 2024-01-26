Jayson Tatum Named An NBA All-Star Starter

Congrats to former Duke star Jayson Tatum who has been named an NBA All-Star Game starter. This is his fifth All-Star game and his fourth time as a starter.

To give that some perspective, Tatum is just 25.

When asked about it, he said “I never get used to it; I never want to take it for granted,” Tatum said, per Inside The Celtics. “As a kid, it was my dream. I watched All-Star Weekend every year growing up and just dreamed about one day being in the game. So, to be voted in as a starter, fifth year straight in the game, doesn’t seem real at times, thanks to all the fans.”

Tatum is averaging 27 ppg, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists while shooting 36.2 from deep and 46.8 overall. That puts him 9th in the NBA.

But no one above him in scoring average is above Boston in winning - the Celtics have the best record in the league at 35-10.

Also notable: Paolo Banchero finished fifth in front court voting. He’s in his second year and barely 21.

Trivia: Banchero was 3 feet tall when he was a year and a half old!

The rest of the roster will be announced on February 1st at 7:00 PM on TNT.