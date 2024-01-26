Next Up - Clemson

Duke welcomes Clemson to Cameron on Saturday and while the Tigers have had some issues this year, the Tigers are no joke. That’ll be a challenging game.

Just 3-4 in the conference and 13-5 overall, the Tigers have fallen out of the rankings. That, emphatically, does not mean a thing because Clemson is tough.

Brad Brownell has a deep rotation with 10 guys getting at least 11.2 minutes per game.

Surprisingly, Joe Girard is getting the most minutes. We’re not saying he’s not good - he scored 4,763 points in high school, and it’s not like he played in Wyoming. That was in New York, which has produced Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kenny Anderson, Nate Archibald, Billy Cunningham, Connie Hawkins, Bernard and Albert King, Earl Manigault and Chris Mullen.

Girard is shooting as well as he ever has, hitting 41.9 percent of his threes and 42.3 overall. And of course he’s always been deadly at the line. This year he’s hitting just under 92 percent.

That said, he’s still on the smallish side - that won't change - and he has at times struggled with intense defense.

Still, the transfer from Syracuse has worked out very well for both Girard and Clemson.

Chase Hunter has worked out well. Now a senior - Clemson has a very experienced backcourt - he’s long since proven that he’s a dangerous player. He doesn't shoot anywhere near as well as Girard, but he’s a smart, heady player. And at 6-4 he’s big enough to defend any of Duke’s perimeter players.

PJ Hall has struggled with injuries a lot during his Clemson career and that’s really a shame. He’s a really good basketball player. He’s solid offensively, scoring 19.7 ppg and getting 7.1 boards. He’s also getting 2.1 blocks and is, generally speaking, a good defender. His injury history will be a concern for NBA types, but big deal. He’s healthy now.

We’re also big fans of Ian Schieffelin. He looks kind of pudgy and not very fit, but he’s become a really, really good player and a superb rebounder. Lately he’s thrown up some solid double-doubles. He had 11/11 against Memphis and Miami, 16/11 against UNC and 20/15 against Georgia Tech.

That’s already a big lineup but assuming Chris Wiggins starts, the Tigers go 6-10/238 (Hall), 6-8/238 (Schieffelin) and 6-10/210 (Wiggins) across the front line and that presents some obvious problems since Duke goes 7-0/248 (Kyle Filipowski), 6-9/232 Mark Mitchell and three guards. Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are 6-5, Jared McCain is 6-3 while Jeremy Roach is 6-2.

We list four because no one knows if Jeremy Roach will be ready after injuring his ankle at Louisville. That was a real drag because, like Mitchell, he had just come back from a knee injury.

Someone has to guard Wiggins or Schieffelin and whoever does will be at a major disadvantage.

Duke could have a serious problem with rebounding too.

However, as we like to say, mismatches go both ways. We’d assume that Hunter would guard Tyrese Proctor, which means that Girard would get a tough draw. Foster is obviously much taller, Roach much quicker and McCain just a tough guy to guard in general.

Girard is 6-2 but he seems smaller from a distance. He’s good offensively but not always on D.

Someone asked Bill Russel once how he would deal with the massive Shaquille O’ mNeal. He thought for a minute and said he would just run his ass off and make O’Neal chase him around.

And when Wiggins is in, he’s got to chase someone around. If he doesn’t keep up with one of the perimeter guys, Clemson could see a three point binge erupt.

We didn't really get into Clemson’s bench too much but Dillon Hunter, the 6-3 younger brother of Chase, is becoming a force. Alex Hemenway had a bad case of plantar fasciitis last season but the 6-4 Indiana native shoots like a Hoosier is supposed to shoot.

And there’s RJ Godfrey, a 6-8 sophomore who is starting to contribute. Like Hall, Schieffelin - a lot of Clemson’s players really - he’s a guy that came to Clemson as not necessarily a major recruit, but someone who may develop into a fine player. Whatever else you say about Brownell, he’s one of the best developers of talent in the game. He really knows what he’s doing there.

For Duke, countering Clemson’s size will be tough. Ryan Young is probably reasonably well suited to deal with Schieffelin and possibly Wiggins. And we have raved before, and will again, about what Jaylen Blakes brings defensively when he enters the game. It’s rivieting to watch him - he just makes things happen, which is why we call him Agent Chaos.

Duke is developing talent too.

It’s a shame that Christian Reeves has struggled with an injury for much of the season because he’d probably be very useful in this one. Even so, TJ Power could be a factor and so could Sean Stewart.

Stewart had a solid game at Louisville and if he can build on that, it’d be huge for Duke. He is strong enough and talented enough to deal with Clemson’s bigs.

It’s a fascinating matchup in a lot of ways. Both teams have significant weaknesses but both have considerable strengths. Victory may come down to foul trouble or a hot hand outside.

And while Duke would have to soldier on without him if Roach can’t go, if he can that would make a world of difference because like Stewart, Roach does things that no on else on this team can do. Aside from his general leadership and his defensive work, he drives the basket as well as anyone does.

Like we saw against Georgia Tech, there are mismatches both ways and difficult things for the Blue Devils to overcome. It’s a winnable game but it won't be easy.

We’ll add links as we find them.