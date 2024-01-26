Duke Crushes Florida State, 88-46

Duke gave Florida State a serious Cameron whipping Thursday night, winning 88-46. The Blue Devils won every quarter with ease, outscoring FSU 16-9, 24-13, 24-18 and 24-6.

Taina Mari led the way with 18 points, Ashlon Jackson had 13 and Kennedy Brown and Camilla Esbo both scored 11. Brown also had four blocks. Oluchi Okananwa had nearly had a double-double with 13 rebounds and eight points.

The Blue Devils held Florida State to 17-76 from the floor. We’re not even sure we’ve ever seen a boxscore with 76 shots.

Duke also hammered the ‘Noles on the board, 58/11 to 35/14.

It was just a beating. There’s no other way to put it.

Coach Kara Lawson was impressed and said this afterwards: “It was one of our most complete performances of the season – maybe our most complete. I said that a little bit ago when we played Georgia Tech, but I think this was just a more well-rounded performance overall.”

On the glass, obviously, we were dominant. Defensively, we were sharp. Attention to detail with the scheme was very good. And then offensively, we had contributions from a lot of different players. Just really pleased with their response from Sunday [vs. N.C. State]. We played below our capability. Certainly, our opponent had a lot to do with that. And it was nice to see a bounce-back win for our team.”

With the win, Duke moves to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Next up - a trip to Miami on Sunday.