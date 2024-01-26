YouTube Gold: 1996’s One Shining Moment

There have always been questions about Rick Pitino’s ethics. This goes all the way back to his days at Hawaii and obviously maxed out at Louisville.

No one, however, has questioned his coaching brilliance. That guy could go toe to toe with any coach in the history of the game. Leave the Kareem era and maybe the Walton years out and ask yourself how he would have done going against John Wooden? How about Dean Smith? Bob Knight?

He held his own against Mike Krzyzewski for the most part too. The only guy who ever thoroughly dominated Pitino is Virginia’s Tony Bennett.

Given the questions about Pitino, it was a bit ironic that Pitino was the guy Kentucky hired to clean up the mess Eddie Sutton left behind, but his UK years were stunningly successful.

His 1992 team nearly upset Duke in one of the great games in NCAA history and in 1996, he had accumulated enough talent to have one of the better teams in NCAA history.

The 1996 One Shining Moment starts with a long shot in slow motion, a cheerleader being flipped in slow motion and then Al McGuire dancing until he has a mis-step and nearly falls.

Side note: we get why Syracuse would be called the Orange, but that is one ugly mascot.

The cuts seem to be getting quicker as the years go on too with a lot more stuff put in before the lyrics start.

Princeton gets a couple of shots, largely because they knocked out defending national champs UCLA.

We can't tell who it is, but somebody in a red jersey gets an absolutely massive dunk.

Mississippi State and Texas both get a victory celebration then Bobby Cremins gets the beat of the heart shot that someone always gets.

Louisville’s Samaki Walker gets a big dunk followed by two agonizing shots, one of a defeated player flat on the floor and another who is bleeding heavily from the head. Texas Tech’s Darvin Ham takes out a backboard against the Tar Heels. A Michigan player picks up the misery theme as he apparently got decked.

There’s a sequence of clips that are so fast it’s hard to tell who’s who but when they get back to Teddy Pendergrass’s vocals, we see a UMass dunk from Marcus Camby. Roy Williams is shown about to lose and then soon it’s on to the championship game highlights. Given Syracuse’s sharp decline in recent years, it’s hard to remember that they were once a very potent program with Jim Boeheim being competitive in this game and nearly beating Indiana in 1987.

But this one was meant for Pitino and BBN and that was, without question or qualification, a great, great team and the perfect distillation of Pitino’s approach: pressure, run, overwhelm.

It made for gorgeous basketball.