Tyus Jones, Jr. Takes A Star Turn

We’ve talked a lot since 2015 about how much we respect Tyus Jones as a point guard. Duke has a brilliant history there - Tommy Amaker, Bobby Hurley, Jason Williams, Chris Duhon, Nolan Smith, Kyrie Irving, Jon Scheyer and Tre Jones.

You could certainly make an argument for Jon Scheyer but Jones was the smartest point guard we’ve ever seen.

He’s had an interesting NBA career. He emerged as a perfect backup for Ja Morant in Memphis before moving to Washington over the summer where fellow Brotherhood member Marvin Bagley recently went as well (speaking of Bagley, we saw an absolute mind-bending picture of him with Victor Wembanyama. OMG - Bagley, remember, is 6-10).

Jones is in the background and it looks like his brother Tre is at the very edge of the picture but it’s hard to tell because he’s partially obscured.

Anyway, we mention Jones because someone had the brilliant idea of putting a mic on his young son Tyus Jr. and the results are hilarious. He calls out an air ball - he’ll fit right in at Cameron - he chants defense and visits with a neighbor. Most hilariously of all, he boos Uncle Tre when he is about to shoot some free throws.

It’s a very charming video if you haven’t seen it. Someone needs to get him together with Deuce Tatum. Those kids would have a blast.