Born To Gun

Some players demand special attention when they lurk near the 3-point line. They won’t necessarily display shooting acuity, but they won’t shy from letting fly as offensive play or the mood dictate. Sometimes it’s quantity over quality, with teammates, schooled during team practices, anticipating rebounds of misses to create offensive opportunities.

These guys are apt to attempt threes with an appetite that places them among the ACC leaders in long-distance dialing as they pace their teams.

Some, like Braeden Shrewsbury, son of the Notre Dame coach, shoot prolifically from the perimeter (.732 percent of his field goal tries were threes through mid-January) without the redeeming virtue of making even 30 percent. A bit more success by the Fighting Irish and Shrewsbury, a freshman, might raise his reputation for dangerous marksmanship to parallel those of veterans Hunter Cattoor of Virginia Tech or Pitt transfer Blake Hinson.

About halfway through the season 7 members of the bonusphere brigade have tried at least 100 threes. Only Shrewsbury and FSU’s Darin Green Jr. were not in the league last year.

Perhaps most notable is the 3-point work of UNC senior RJ Davis, an indicator of his quiet candidacy for 2024 ACC Player of the Year.

Davis is far more consequential to Carolina’s fortunes than Armando Bacot, his more heralded teammate hauling in NIL bucks while failing to diversify his game. While the big man is basically one-dimensional, Davis does everything.

Davis is threatening the league’s single-season mark for free throw accuracy at .954, missing three of 64 foul shots so far. The New Yorker is fourth in minutes played per game among ACC players, 6th in 3-point percentage, tied for 11th in steals, 13th in ratio of assists to turnovers, 15th in assists.

And, by the way, the 6-foot guard led the ACC after 16 games with a 20.38-point scoring average. Nearly half – 44.2 percent — of Davis’ points came via 3-pointer.

Also in the POY mix we’ll revisit come March are Duke big man Kyle Filipowski, a formidable 3-point shooter who arguably was the ACC’s best as the 2023 season wore down, and Miami’s Norchad Omier, a negligible bonusphere threat.