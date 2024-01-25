ACC Roundup - Virginia Back On Track And Miami May Be Too

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Virginia survived NC State in overtime 59-53 and Miami got back on track with a 73-61 victory over Notre Dame.

Looks like the ‘Hoos are back on track: Virginia held the Pack to 15 points in the first half. True, they more than doubled that in the second half, but that still adds up to just 53 points.

State did fight back and took the game to OT, but Virginia owned that, outscoring State 12-6.

Ryan Dunn had a solid game with 13 points, 12 boards and six blocks. He also had just one turnover and no fouls. That’s a pretty great game.

Former Cav Casey Morsell had a chance to steal the game in regulation after he stripped Reece Beekman with :03 left but he couldn’t hit a long shot. That would have been sweet for him we’re sure.

When we saw highlights of Andrew Rohde at St. Thomas, we thought he might become a major factor. He was wicked smart.

But that’s a lower level and he hasn’t had as much of an offensive impact in Charlottesville. But he has started consistently and that’s impressive.

Virginia has won three straight and is suddenly looking formidable. UVA is now tied for fourth place. Bennet Ball is back!

Norchad Omier not only played for Miami following his ankle injury but was highly dominant, shooting 12-14 from the floor and finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

But it still wasn’t an easy game.

The Irish were pretty competitive for a good bit of the game, going up 52-49 with 9:30 left. It was still fairly close with 4:47 to go but then the ‘Canes pulled away.

Good thing Omier shot well - the rest of the team was pretty bad. Wooga Poplar did hit 3-6 and Bensley Joseph but everyone else was awful.

Micah Shrewsberry is letting Markus Burton sink or swim and he had eight turnovers while shooting just 5-15.

It’s a challenging way to grow though. Duke did the same with Johnny Dawkins as a freshman and that worked out pretty well once the talent around him improved. We expect Burton will follow a similar trajectory.

However, while Shrewsberry is willing to let young players grow, you must compete. Carey Booth and Kebba Njie both started but didn’t do that, so Shrewsberry sat them for the second half. It didn't work with those two, but he’s setting standards and that will pay off later.

If you’ve ever wanted to make a legal bet on the ACC Tournament in North Carolina, looks like soon you’ll be able to do just that: the state is going to allow online gambling starting on March 1st.

We’re not sure how that is going to work out, but the idea that the state is going to “encourage responsible gambling” is in deep conflict with the basic motive of the new law, which is to make money for the state’s coffers.

We assume that there are safeguards against athletes betting on their own teams but that’s easily overcome: just run it through someone else’s account.

It’s a Brave New World and we’d peg the odds of a bad outcome vs. a good one at about 65-35.

No more games until Saturday.

ACC Standings