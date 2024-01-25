2024 Duke Football Schedule Released

2024 will be the first season of a newly expanded ACC as SMU, Stanford and Cal come on board.

Duke’s schedule was announced Wednesday and here it is:

8/30: Elon

9/7 at Northwestern

9/14 at UConn

9/21 Middle Tennessee

9/28 Evil Empire

10/5 @ Georgia Tech

10/18 Florida State

10/26 SMU

11/2 @ Miami

11/9 @ NC State

11/23 Virginia Tech

11/30 @ Wake Forest

Obviously with 18 teams you’re not playing everybody much less all the expansion teams but SMU comes to Wally Wade which should be interesting.

The trip to Miami should be most interesting for Miami native and former ‘Canes coach Manny Diaz, who took over Duke after Mike Elko left (if you missed it, Elko apparently also was on standby as a backup in case Washington’s Kalen DeBoer declined. It’s fun to think about Texas A&M sweating balls over that prospect).

It’s always nice to see NC State on the schedule and especially nice are the rare years when Duke plays all the other Big Four rivals.