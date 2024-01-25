YouTube Gold: 1995’s One Shining Moment

The 1995 NCAA Tournament was notable for a couple of particular reasons: it marked the true dawn of the Tim Duncan era and it was the first time since 1983 that Duke wasn’t in the field. Mike Krzyzewski had his well-known back issue and Mrs. K basically told him she would leave him if he didn’t step away for his health. So he did.

But the main story was UCLA as the Bruins won the first title since the Wooden era.

The opening montage of the 1995 One Shining Moment has become much quicker than it was before with some shots so quick that you can barely tell who is being feature. Eddie Sutton and Dean Smith jumped out though.

UNC got one of the dancing-on-the-bench shots which seems to be de rigueur by 1995. UCLA got another. The cute baby shot went to Georgetown.

Bryant “Big Country” Reeves got a pensive shot then there was a sweet shot of Michigan State’s Jud Heathcote, coaching in his final NCAA Tournament.

An Alabama player got the dunk at the “how [your hard work] shows line. Somebody - we couldn’t tell who - got a spectacular alley-oop with the clock about to run out and a massive celebration followed.

Then there was a UNC bench celebration and we believe the Human Victory cigar known as Serge Zwikker erupts in glee as does Rasheed Wallace.

There are several shots of people coming to grips with coming up short then Tyus Edney made his brilliant full-court dash against Missouri that still ranks as one of the greatest plays in NCAA history.

Not surprisingly, Wallace, always short-tempered, nearly gets into a fight with a Kentucky player.

Arkansas and Michigan have a couple of highlights then, not long after, we see Reeves celebrating an Oklahoma State victory.

Edney, just 5-10, drives through a defense to score at the basket then Arkansas Razorback Corliss Williamson spins around Wallace and scores.

Three of the last four shots are of UCLA with one of coach Jim Harrick celebrating.

The next year, 1996, features Rick Pitino’s great Kentucky team that would finish 34-2. Duke would return too but went out in the first round to Eastern Michigan.