The Duke Blue Devils rebound with an 83-69 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and we welcome JJ Jackson from the Locked On Blue Devils Podcast to break down the win on Episode 585.

Jason’s still off high fiving penguins, so JJ joins Donald to recap the win over Louisville in what had some very good performances and still involved some frustrating moments. Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell returned, but Roach injured his ankle in this one and was limited in action as a result.

After the incredible headlines we received, they discuss some of the great performances, notably Tyrese Proctor’s career night and Mark Mitchell dominating on both ends of the floor. Kyle Filipowski had a 10-5-5 game with both he and Mitchell having double-doubles as the rebounding margin proved to be clutch. The team closed out the game well, taking Louisville’s best shot and then slowly punching them into submission.

After the break, we get to some of the things that need to improve, namely the struggles that Duke had on defense to begin the second half. The tight calls on the perimeter led to more open space for Louisville to work and Duke was frustrated as a result. However, the team got it together and closed the game well. JJ and Donald close out with their plays of the game and they discuss JJ's time on the podcast and interviewing the legendary Dick Vitale.