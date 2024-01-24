YouTube Gold: 1994’s One Shining Moment

For a few years in the early 1990’s, Duke and UNC drove each other relentlessly to greatness.

Duke won back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992 after making the Final Four in 1986, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

UNC also made the Final Four in 1991 when Dean Smith was famously ejected before UNC lost to Kansas which was coached by his former assistant, Roy Williams.

And after Duke’s repeat in 1992, UNC ran the tournament table in 1993. So in 1994, if the pattern held, Duke would win the title.

And that team came about as close it could to doing so as Tony Lang just barely missed getting a piece of a Scotty Thurman three that would have given Lang and his roommate Grant Hill, along with Marty Clark, three national championships in four years.

The 1994 One Shining Moment therefore focused a lot on Duke and the Hogs. So let’s go to the videotape! And by the way, this was the start of the Teddy Pendergrass era for the beloved CBS video classic.

We’re not sure why the surfing Demon Deacon got so much air time, but we’ve seen this in at least one other previous Moment and possibly two.

Wisconsin-Green Bay gets a lot of airtime in this video and there’s an adorable kid cheerleading on the stairs. She’s probably about 35 now.

Duke freshman Jeff Capel features on a fast break. Boston College is well repped with the first shot of Bill Curley boxing out against Florida. The remnants of the Fab Five are set to fail again, bowing out against Maryland in the Elite Eight.

Gene Keady hugs the brilliant Glen Robinson after Duke eliminated the Boilermakers. Duke’s Hill asked to guard Robinson and he basically shut him down. Purdue made the Final Four in the Rick Mount era, in 1969, and that was their last trip. Just sayin’.

Jalen Rose gets a sweet move but once more no championship.

BC’s celebration after knocking UNC out was pretty great too with Curly again the focus.

Cherokee Parks and Grant Hill get to celebrate a victory but it’s not clear who that was over and then it’s another shot of Green Bay followed by a Tony Lang dunk and someone praying on the bench. Indiana’s Sherron Wilkerson agonizes after an injury and then it’s another Capel dunk.

Gary Williams loses it and soon it’s Bob Knight time...but the whimsical shots of the General are not here in 1994. Instead he berates Hoosier Todd Leary.

We’re not 100 percent sure, but we think the next shot is Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire back in his Arizona days as he pirouettes around a defender.

Then Juwan Howard gets a dunk, Roy Williams has a headache, (we think) Syracuse’s John Wallace slams one home and then maybe Austin Croshere of Providence snuffing a shot.

There’s also a nice shot of a guy on a winning team consoling a guy who just lost.

Tulsa had a nice run, beating UCLA and in-state rival Oklahoma State before falling to Arkansas.

Duke gets a start on a dogpile with Lang, Capel and Clark and a minute later, presumably after the win over Purdue, Capel jumps into Clark’s arms.

Hill goes down hard on a rebound against Arkansas as Parks tries but fails to get the loose ball. Erik Meek then hits the floor, again in the championship game.

Lang gets the rare back-to-back shots before Arkansas has the final word.

Surprisingly, Thurman’s three is not part of the video. You’d think it would be since it was such a dramatic play, but for whatever reason, it wasn’t included.

The final shot features a glum Tom Butters, who we think was the selection committee chairman, on stage with the Razorbacks.

In 1995, Duke would have a difficult year and not make the field. But there was an incredibly dramatic run by UCLA for the only title ever won by a Bruins coach not named Wooden and an interesting Duke tie-in.