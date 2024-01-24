Some More Thoughts On The Louisville Game

As a fan, there were points in the Louisville game that were frustrating. As the announcers pointed out, for a good bit of the second half, Louisville was more aggressive. Duke allowed Louisville to get inside more than they should have and there were stretches when the Blue Devils just didn't seem to make good decisions.

And yet despite that, the Cardinals were never able to catch up, much less go ahead.

Duke played much better in the first half before Jeremy Roach hurt his ankle. But in a weird way, that sort of helped.

Because as Louisville pushed, the Blue Devils either had to respond or yield. And they chose to respond. And specifically, the three starting sophomores responded magnificently.

Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Mark Mitchell, back after his knee injury, came up with 20 points and 12 boards.

Just to underscore, the bigs finished with 37 points and 27 rebounds.

And Tyrese Proctor played with a casual arrogance that his father, former NC State star Dinky Proctor, must have loved.

Proctor finished with 24 points and some of them were absolute daggers. At a certain point, he clearly realized that there was no one on this team that could guard him and he went forth accordingly.

Jared McCain didn’t shoot well overall, but when he was needed, he hit two back-to-back clutch shots.

But in a lot of ways, the most encouraging thing was the play of Sean Stewart.

He didn’t score a lot and he picked up four fouls in 15 minutes which won't help his cause.

But being predictable will.

People have wondered why Stewart hasn’t played more and the reason is pretty simple: he’s unpredictable.

He might try to go coast to coast with a rebound. He hasn't always known where to go on defense, and on occasion, older teammates have had to physically move him into position on defense.

He’s immensely gifted but he doesn't always understand the best way to use those gifts. It’s been entertaining to watch him because at times he’s sort of like your really smart kid brother who maybe understands how to make nitroglycerin but isn’t quite smart enough yet to know that’s not a great idea.

At Louisville, the riskiest plays he tried were to block shots. He had two blocks and six rebounds and we don’t recall seeing any of his earlier spectacular mistakes.

On his radio show once, a young caller asked former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski how to build a role on his team.

Do one thing really well, Coach K counseled him, be really reliable at that one thing, and build on that.

If that’s what Stewart is doing, he could have a major impact in the last half of the ACC season because that’s exactly what this team needs: someone to defend inside, block shots, rebound and run the court.

As his career progresses, he can add new skills and his talent seems limitless. There’s no reason to chain him to the post if he learns discretion. He can become an excellent passer and shooter and there’s nothing stopping him from mastering other skills like running the pick and roll and getting easy points off of that. Karl Malone rode that to the Hall of Fame.

For Stewart, it’s just a question of growing up as a ball player. If he can do those things, Duke is going to get much better. Imagine for instance how effective he could be against Clemson or UNC inside. That changes things - a lot.

As we suggested earlier, losing Roach, while not good, forced the other players to step up. Among the guards, this was especially true for Proctor, as we discussed, and for McCain in winning time. But it was less true for McCain in the rest of the game and much less true for Caleb Foster.

Foster, for whatever reason - maybe it was by design - only took two shots and missed them both. We’ve seen him at times take over a game, notably against Michigan State, and he also played well against Baylor.

But at times he can disappear, which he seemed to do against Louisville. Since Proctor’s ankle injury at Georgia Tech, Foster has done a really nice job running the team and at times he’s been fairly assertive.

We’d like to see more of that side of his game. You’ll notice that Scheyer kept him in the starting lineup even when Proctor came back (that may change after Proctor’s star turn against the ‘Ville, however).

There are reasons for that, and many of them are too subtle for fans to pick up on. Do not doubt that there are reasons for Foster to get the minutes he gets.

He does tend to play like a freshman on the road though. At Arkansas he scored 2. He wasn’t bad at Georgia Tech, hitting 12.

At Notre Dame he had just 3 though and at Pitt 8. Now at Louisville, he blanked.

People grow up on their own schedule and you can’t force it to go faster than it’s going to go. We’d love it though if he brought his aggression on the road more. Foster is a wonderful player and we can’t wait to see him take over a contest.

Ryan Young and Jaylen Blakes didn’t play a lot but we’re sure they’ll find ways to be useful because both of them are team players. Generally speaking we like the roles they have carved out. Young is occasionally a liability inside but at other time he just kicks ass. And we absolutely love what Blakes does off the bench as a defender. At his best, he’s one of the most disruptive players in the country. He’s kind of the opposite of Vinnie “the Microwave” Johnson, who would come off the bench for the Detroit Pistons in the Bad Boy era and just explode.

When Blakes comes in, things happen. He really gets after it on defense.

One of the problems that Duke has had this year is continuity. It took Filipowski a while to get in the swing of things after his dual hip surgeries. Christian Reeves has been out most of the season with an ankle injury. Mitchell visibly struggled with confidence before sorting that out only to injure his knee. Roach has had some challenges, including his own knee injury followed by his ankle issue Tuesday night.

Stewart and fellow freshman TJ Power are both promising but still young and inexperienced.

Some people online have forgotten what it’s like to have freshmen who develop into good players over a four-year career. We’ve seen some savage posts about various Duke players by Duke fans, asking for instance what’s the point of recruiting guys who aren’t ready to play?

Which is just really naive. Not everyone is going to be a one-and-done player. Some guys, like Stewart, Young, Reeves and redshirt Jaden Schutt, just need more time to develop.

We need to be a little more patient.

One final comment.

Those harsh “fan” notes?

They don’t help anyone.

We’ve always said that the difference between Duke fans and fans of UNC and Kentucky (we could name more but that’s good enough for now) is that Duke fans are better about supporting a team when it hits some turbulence.

There’s been some slippage there lately with fans demanding instant satisfaction and unwilling to let a young team mature. Instead, you’re putting pressure on them.

So let’s just say this again: if you read this site or any other that lets you post, like X/Twitter, please consider what your rage post says and who will read it.

There’s enough awful people out there who will happily rip a 17-year-old. Well, those kids and their parents read those posts.

Try to be a positive influence.

Try to be kind.